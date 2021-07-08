Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 15 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use.

The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get the drug, which has faced an intense public backlash since its approval last month.

The new drug label emphasizes that the drug, Aduhelm, is appropriate for patients with mild or early-stage Alzheimer’s but has not been studied in patients with more advanced disease. That’s a big change from the original FDA instructions, which said simply that the drug was approved for Alzheimer’s disease in general.

Drugmaker Biogen announced the change in a release Thursday, stating that the update is intended to “clarify” the patients studied in the company trials that led to approval. The FDA first approached the company about narrowing the label and OK’d the language.

“Hearing these concerns, FDA determined that clarifications could be made to the prescribing information to address this confusion,” the agency said in an emailed statement. Despite the update, the FDA added that “some patients may benefit from ongoing treatment” if they develop more advanced Alzheimer’s.

When the drug was first approved, a top FDA official told reporters the drug was “relevant to all stages of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The FDA’s action last month quickly sparked controversy over its $56,000-a-year price-tag and questionable benefits. Three of FDA’s outside advisers resigned over the decision with one prominent Harvard expert calling it the “worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history.”

Such sweeping changes to drug labels are rare, particularly only a few weeks after approval.

“It’s a responsible move by both the FDA and Biogen to maximize the safety while giving the drug the best chance to work,” said Dr. Ronald Petersen of the Mayo Clinic, who has consulted for Biogen and other drugmakers. The drug’s side effects include brain swelling and bleeding.

Aduhelm hasn’t been shown to reverse or significantly slow the disease. But the FDA said that its ability to reduce clumps of plaque in the brain is likely to slow dementia. Many experts say there is little evidence to support that claim.

Biogen is required to conduct a follow-up study to definitively answer whether the drug slows mental decline. Other Alzheimer’s drugs only temporarily ease symptoms.

Because of its price and broad approval some analysts have worried that Aduhelm could add tens of billions in new expenses to the U.S. health care system, particularly the federal government’s Medicare program. Alzheimer’s affects about 6 million Americans, the vast majority old enough to qualify for Medicare.

Two congressional committees in the House have launched an investigation into the FDA’s review of the drug. And lawmakers in the Senate have called for hearings into the drug’s cost and impact on federal spending.

The narrower label may ease some of those concerns by shrinking the number of patients likely to get the drug, which requires monthly IVs. Many hospitals have already stated that they plan to limit the drug’s use to patients with earlier stage disease. Doctors could still prescribe the drug for more advanced patients, though insurers might refuse to pay for it, citing the FDA label.

“It was pretty troubling that the previous label was so broad and included groups of patients in whom the drug had never been tested,” said Dr. Suzanne Schindler of Washington University in St. Louis. “I think this is a positive change because it better reflects the patients in whom the drug was actually studied.”

Wall Street analysts said the change wouldn’t significantly impact projected sales for Biogen. Michael Yee of Jefferies said in a research note that the company already planned to focus outreach on the 1 million to 2 million Americans with mild Alzheimer’s.

___

Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter:

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Backlash#Ap#Harvard#The Mayo Clinic#Medicare#Americans#House#Senate#Washington University#Science Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Clinic will not administer FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic decided it won't administer a new Alzheimer's drug recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aduhelm (aducanumab) is the first new medication to treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades. It's the first treatment aimed at stopping the progression of the disease rather than treating the symptoms of dementia.
HealthGovExec.com

FDA Asks for IG Review on Alzheimer’s Drug Approval Process

The head of the Food and Drug Administration asked the agency’s watchdog on Friday to determine if any interactions between a biotechnology company and FDA officials were inappropriate in the review process for an Alzheimer’s drug that has been the subject of controversy. Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock sent...
HealthArkansas Online

FDA seeks inquiry on Alzheimer's drug approval

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a federal investigation of the process that led to the approval of a new drug for Alzheimer's disease that has spurred sharp criticism from lawmakers and the medical community. In a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services' independent...
HealthArkansas Online

FDA narrows recommended use of new Alzheimer's drug

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday limited the recommended use of a new Alzheimer's drug to patients with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia from the disease -- a big change from the original label that included everyone with the illness. The revised label clarifies that Aduhelm,...
Healthkkoh.com

What Does the FDA Restriction on Alzheimer’s Drug Mean for Patients?

The Food and Drug Administration changed its recommendations for the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm after an intense public backlash. The agency modified the prescribing instructions for the drug to limit its use and efficacy only to patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA’s decision to clarify the...
Healthkhn.org

FDA Narrows Prescribing Guidance For Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug

After fierce criticism of its accelerated approval for Biogen's pricey Alzheimer's medication Aduhelm, the Food and Drug Administration is reversing its broad recommendation and now saying the treatment should only be prescribed to patients with milder symptoms. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed the prescribing label for Biogen’s...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA submits controversial Alzheimer's drug for HHS review

An external committee will review the clinical trial data for Aduhelm. The drug was the first in about two decades to be approved to treat Alzheimer’s. Physicians and scientists have called Aduhelm’s data into question, along with its approval process. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initiated an independent...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Roche in Talks with FDA Over Alzheimer’s Drug

Switzerland-based Roche is in talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over its own Alzheimer’s drug candidate, gantenerumab. The antibody is still being evaluated in clinical studies, with a large-scale Phase III trial expected to wrap in the second half of 2022. The FDA set a precedent in...
Diseases & TreatmentsNew Haven Register

Preventive Medicine: Alzheimer's, Aduhelm and us

Despite very questionable evidence and the opposition of its own advisory group, the FDA recently approved the use of Aduhelm as treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s dementia. Since that controversial first step, the FDA has restricted the intended recipients, and venerable institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic have denounced the...
HealthArs Technica

Amid firestorm of criticism, FDA narrows use of $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug

Less than five weeks after granting a highly controversial approval for the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, the Food and Drug Administration has updated its recommendation for who should receive the drug. The update narrows the recommended patient pool from all those with Alzheimer's disease to only those with mild forms of the disease.
IndustryMiami Herald

Biogen calls criticism of Alzheimer’s drug ‘misinformation’

Biogen Inc. fought back against criticism of the unusual circumstances that led to the U.S. approval of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, saying in an open letter it has been the subject of “extensive misinformation and misunderstanding.”. Aduhelm, approved in June, is controversial because it hasn’t been shown to slow cognitive...
Cambridge, MAkitco.com

Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected

(Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Thursday said getting hospitals and clinics to use its new Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm and insurers to reimburse it has been slower than it expected, as controversy mounts over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval process for the treatment. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker's top scientist...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy