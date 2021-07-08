How Chad Michael Murray Really Felt About His Riverdale Role
Chad Michael Murray was everyone's celebrity crush in the early to mid-2000s. From 2003 until 2009, Murray portrayed Lucas Scott on the teen drama "One Tree Hill," helping him maintain his role as a teenage heartthrob. That being said, all good things must come to an end, and ahead of the show's seventh season, Murray walked away from "One Tree Hill" amid failed contract negotiations. However, Murray did briefly reprise his role for the hit show's series finale.www.thelist.com
Comments / 0