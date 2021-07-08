Cancel
Archaeological Dig Finds Pocket Knife At Fort Michilimackinac

wkar.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchaeologists at Fort Michilimackinac uncovered a pocket knife over the holiday weekend. Dr. Lynn Evans is the curator of archaeology for Mackinac State Historic Parks. “We’re excavating a fur trader’s house and it has two root cellars and by the posts of one of the root cellars we found a pocket knife. At the time they were known as clasp knives,” she explains, “That's very exciting because we rarely find things that are whole and intact.”

