The success of Wise highlights London’s fintech boom – which is built on welcoming talented people
For a few years there has been a quiet message spreading among people needing to transfer money abroad. It is that you don’t go to a bank but go instead to a little company called TransferWise, where you get a much better rate. Now it just changed its name to Wise – and it is a secret no more. It has just been listed on the London Stock Exchange at a valuation of £8bn.www.independent.co.uk
