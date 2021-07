I noticed my daughter's 13-year-old friend was sneaking snacks from our pantry after I gave them popcorn and ice cream while they were playing outside. The friend comes back inside the house by herself and goes to our fridge and grabs two more ice cream bars and goes straight into the bathroom. I let it pass on the first visit and the second. Maybe she's just really hungry? But it's a little more awkward after the third, fourth, and fifth time! I am concerned she has an eating disorder, or she's restricted from these types of food at home. She seems healthy and her parents are well off. I don't know her parents well, but should I talk to them about my concerns? Edited for length from a post on Reddit.