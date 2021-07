The trick for anyone struggling with memorising, whether it be for exams or a making a speech, is apparently to make the exercise fun. This week, the celebs have to recite by heart some famous orations. Chris Eubank is tasked with learning Hamlet’s “To be or not to be” soliloquy; ex-Strictly judge Len Goodman tackles Churchill’s “We shall fight on the beaches” speech, and Nina Wadia is given Martin Luther King Jr’s “I have a dream” address. Meanwhile, Love Island winner Amber Gill is assigned the life and lyrics of Mick Jagger and Anna Richardson has Jane Austen. The knack is to visualise images instead of overloading the brain with raw data.