Tully, NY

Stunning $3.1 Million Dollar Home In Tully Could Actually Pay For Itself

By Vinnie
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 15 days ago
Buying a home is a life-changing decision. Especially with the pricing for everything on the market right now. What if you could buy a place and actually make your money back?. That is exactly what this place in Tully, New York offers up. Yes, there is some sticker shock on a $3.1 million dollar house. When you scroll through the pictures below, you will quickly see why this house could be more than a home, but also an absolutely incredible investment.

Marcy, NY
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

