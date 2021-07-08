Cancel
Video Games

Point-and-click indie darling ‘Unavowed’ has launched on Nintendo Switch

By Matthew Forde
NME
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Switch fans can rejoice as Wadjet Eye Games’ point-and-click adventure Unavowed is available on the platform from today. Originally launched on Microsoft Windows on 8th August, 2018, Unavowed is a narrative adventure game from the mind of Dave Gilbert (The Blackwell Legacy) that takes inspiration from the likes of Monkey Island.

