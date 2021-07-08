Cancel
Cars

Dodge challenges: Can the automaker bring muscle into the electric future?

By Matt Burns
TechCrunch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a difference between a muscle car and a sports car, and Dodge is uniquely suited to know the differences. The brand has long been associated with horsepower and going fast in a straight line. The Dodge Viper. The Dodge Challenger. Even the Dodge Durango, a lumbering SUV, is available with a tricked-out V8 capable of putting out 710 hp — more power than most Porsches, though no one is about to pit a Durango against a 911 on the track.

#Dodge Durango#Dodge Coronet#Electric Cars#Porsches#American#Toyota#Fca#Dutch#Psa Group#Gm#Chrysler#Bronco#Chevrolet#Coronet Super Bee#Polara#Ev#Plymouth#The Plymouth Roadrunner#Duster Fury#Dodge
Ford
General Motors
Electric Vehicles
Cars
Tesla
CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
CarsMySanAntonio

Can an Electric Vehicle Ever Be a Real Muscle Car?

The era of electric cars, despite still being in its infancy, has already managed to inflame the passions of gearheads the world over. Should the Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s new electric SUV, even be called a Mustang? Should the Hummer EV, which traces its lineage back to the military Humvee, have simply been called something else? Furthermore, should these newfangled electrified cars even be compared to those powered by the internal combustion engines of yore, or are they just too different? These are the questions keeping automotive enthusiasts up at night.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Here's Why GMC Hummer EV With Removable Doors Didn't Happen

In the realm of off-road vehicles, Jeep and Ford stand proud with a feature found in the Wrangler, Gladiator, and Bronco – removable roofs and doors. This feature has been a want among off-roading enthusiasts as it gives the driver and passengers an open-air adventure that enhances the overall feeling.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Dodge, Chevy, Ford Muscle in on Tesla

Just weeks after Tesla took aim at the record books with the launch of the Model S Plaid – claiming it to be the fastest production vehicle ever – Dodge threw down the gauntlet. The Detroit muscle car brand plans to bring out its first all-electric model and it’s meant to nab Tesla’s performance crown.
CarsTruth About Cars

Dodge Promises First-ever Muscle EV, Dusts off Retro Logo

Stellantis made many announcements yesterday at its “EV Day 2021” event, first and foremost a big commitment to EVs going forward. The second most important thing involved the super cringe slogans for each brand. But there was also a Dodge-specific announcement, which promised the first-ever EV muscle car, and the...
Carsfordauthority.com

Fully Electric Dodge Muscle Car Teased As Future Ford Mustang Rival

Stellantis EV Day 2021 brought a plethora of news from the global automaker, the most important details of which concern the company’s transition away from gasoline powered vehicles. Although the sprawling 14 brand vehicle manufacturer is jumping into the EV arena a bit later than Ford and General Motors, it appears to be doing so with full confidence that the switchover will go smoothly. As Ford Authority previously reported, one of those upcoming products is a Ram 1500 EV. But it wasn’t the only vehicle teased by the company, as it also has plans to launch an electric Dodge muscle car in 2024. And by doing so, it may beat a potential Ford Mustang EV to market by a significant margin.
CarsPosted by
MarketWatch

Electric trucks of the future

If trucks are heading for an electrified future, we like what we see. Here's the status of 11 models from companies like Ford and Chevy to Tesla and Bollinger.
BusinessPocket-lint.com

Dodge will make an all-electric muscle car to 'tear up the streets' in 2024

(Pocket-lint) - During an event detailing its EV strategy, Stellantis, Dodge's parent company, announced Dodge will make an electric muscle car in 2024. You might've missed the announcement, however, as Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis led the news by proclaiming his auto company “will not sell electric cars". Instead, he said, Dodge will make “American eMuscle". After that, he said Dodge's upcoming EV will “tear up the streets, not the planet". Despite that somewhat muddled reveal, the CEO admitted his engineers are "reaching a practical limit of what we can squeeze from internal combustion innovation".
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado's Popular Turbo Engine In Short Supply

We've gotten used to hearing about certain makes and models that are losing features or cannot achieve final assembly because of the semiconductor chip shortage. Automakers like General Motors have been forced to prioritize vehicles according to popularity and profitability. These aren't easy decisions. And now it's come to our attention that a certain Chevrolet Silverado 1500 engine is now in short supply for unknown reasons. The chip crisis may have nothing to do with it, GM Authority says.
Business96krock.com

Dodge Unveils Plan To Manufacture Electric Muscle Car

Watch out, Tesla — Dodge on Thursday announced plans to introduce an electric muscle car by 2024. Officials with Dodge’s parent company Stellantis say they’ve developed electric technology that will enable the new car to go from zero to 62 miles per hour in just two seconds. That would outperform the Dodge Demon, which can go zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds — and that’s with a gas-guzzling 840 horsepower, eight-cylinder engine.
Cars2020newsuv.com

2023 Dodge Durango Is the Mind-Blowing Muscle SUV

In the crowded SUVs segment, the 2023 Dodge Durango stands up with its unique design. This model is very highly rated thanks to its comfortable interior, easy-to-use infotainment system, and powerful engine options. On top of that, the Dodge Durango has the highest towing capacities in the class. Models with...
CarsFox News

Electric Dodge muscle car teaser video hides 3 hints about the car. Can you find them?!

Dodge recently revealed plans to launch an all-electric muscle car in 2024 without a lot of details about it, but a few are hidden in plain sight. The performance-focused automaker teased the upcoming model with a short video that shows shadowy images of what looks a lot like a classic American muscle car, in the same vein as the current Challenger, with an illuminated throwback Dodge logo.

