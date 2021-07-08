Dodge challenges: Can the automaker bring muscle into the electric future?
There’s a difference between a muscle car and a sports car, and Dodge is uniquely suited to know the differences. The brand has long been associated with horsepower and going fast in a straight line. The Dodge Viper. The Dodge Challenger. Even the Dodge Durango, a lumbering SUV, is available with a tricked-out V8 capable of putting out 710 hp — more power than most Porsches, though no one is about to pit a Durango against a 911 on the track.techcrunch.com
Comments / 0