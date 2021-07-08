Dodge challenges: Can the automaker bring muscle into the electric future?

Stellantis EV Day 2021 brought a plethora of news from the global automaker, the most important details of which concern the company’s transition away from gasoline powered vehicles. Although the sprawling 14 brand vehicle manufacturer is jumping into the EV arena a bit later than Ford and General Motors, it appears to be doing so with full confidence that the switchover will go smoothly. As Ford Authority previously reported, one of those upcoming products is a Ram 1500 EV. But it wasn’t the only vehicle teased by the company, as it also has plans to launch an electric Dodge muscle car in 2024. And by doing so, it may beat a potential Ford Mustang EV to market by a significant margin.