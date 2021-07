These last few weeks I looked at one storyline for each of the Packers’ 2021 opponents. The storylines focused primarily on roster changes and hurdles teams might have to overcome in crowded divisions. But then I started thinking about the fact that Lambeau Field will be at full capacity this season, and thinking about all of the games I’ll be going to with my family and friends. That led me to post a survey on social media trying to gather fan reactions to this 2021 season, which games they’d be attending and what they’re most excited about as we get closer to the regular season. Here are some of my favorite responses, in no particular order: