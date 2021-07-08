You Know You Love Them: Where to Follow the Gossip Girl Reboot Cast on Social Media

If you're like us, it probably didn't take long for you to fall in love with the cast of HBO Max's Gossip Girl. It also probably didn't take long for you to decide you needed to follow everyone on every social media platform possible. Whether you're wondering what Whitney Peak and Jordan Alexander are up to or thirsting after Thomas Doherty and Evan Mock, consider this your handy-dandy Gossip Girl guide. Ahead, we've broken down where you can follow most of the main cast on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and more. Sorry Luke Kirby fans, it looks like Julien Calloway's DJ daddy, Davis, doesn't do social media.