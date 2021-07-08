Teamonade prep new EP for Counter Intuitive (stream 2 tracks)

Toronto shoegaze band iris have changed their name to Bliss Fields and slightly adjusted their lineup, and their first release under the new name will be a self-titled EP due August 6 via Acrobat Unstable (pre-order here). "Bliss Fields marks a change for us," the band tells us. "We're all older than we were when we started this together and want a clean slate. We used the name Iris and it didn't feel right, it wasn't the same lineup. This is something fresh in our eyes, and something exciting for everyone watching and listening. No more mystery, this time we're going to be us."