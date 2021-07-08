Cancel
Teamonade prep new EP for Counter Intuitive (stream 2 tracks)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio's Teamonade have a new EP, Borderline, due July 23 via Counter Intuitive Records. It was produced by Steve Warstler (who's worked with Citizen, Shortly, and more), and you can get a taste from the first two singles, "Weighed Down" and "Young." These are the band's first new songs in over a year, and it finds them leaning into an eccentric indie rock sound that's a little lighter and cleaner than their previous work, but still with some explosive climaxes. Listen to both below.

