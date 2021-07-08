Cancel
Apple Posts Official Trailer for 'Mr. Corman' Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt [Video]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 15 days ago

Apple has posted an official trailer for 'Mr. Corman', a new comedy series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. From writer, director, executive producer, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("500 Days of Summer,” “Inception,” “Don Jon”), "Mr. Corman" follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. Things haven’t been going his way lately – his lifelong dream of a career in music didn't pan out and he finds himself teaching fifth grade at a school in the San Fernando Valley, his ex-fiancé Megan has moved out and his high school buddy has moved in. Aware that he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through universal feelings of anxiety, loneliness and self-doubt. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable comedy-drama speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings – rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and working to become grown-ups sometime before they’re senior citizens.

