“Evil” Renewed For A Third Season

Unsurprisingly, Loki has already been renewed for a second season Disney Plus. The announcement was made during the midroll of the season finale. the Loki finale set the stage for Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hiddleston’s Loki character is also expected to also appear in the next Dr. Strange. (Marvel has yet to confirm whether or not that’s happening.) The multiverse-busting finale also seems to have paved the way for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home as it’s been rumored that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with former key villains played by Jamie Foxx (Electro) and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), will appear in Marvel’s December release.