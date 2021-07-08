“Evil” Renewed For A Third Season
Just three episodes into its second season, the acclaimed mystery drama series “Evil” has been renewed for a third. Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller star in the series about a sceptical female psychologist, a priest-in-training and a contractor who investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries to assess if there is a logical explanation or something truly supernatural is at work.www.darkhorizons.com
