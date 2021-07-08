Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Woman attacked with rock and robbed in east Wichita

By Jacob Weston
kfdi.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is recovering after being attacked and robbed Wednesday morning. Wichita officers were called to the area of Douglas and Hillside, around 11:20 a.m., and found the victim. She reported leaving a business and going to her car, when a man came up and pushed her, then hit her with a rock several times. The woman’s phone and wallet were taken and the suspect left on foot. Injuries to the woman were described as serious.

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Hank Johnson among demonstrators arrested at voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) was arrested on Thursday, along with other demonstrators, at a voting rights protest outside the Capitol. Johnson was arrested outside the Hart Senate Office building while attending the “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill” votings right protest organized by Black Votes Matter, The Washington Post reported.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...

Comments / 1

Community Policy