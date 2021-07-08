How Much Is Vishal Parvani From Family Karma Worth?

Ryan Seacrest is one of the most famous people in Hollywood, thanks to his impressive ability to do pretty much anything and do it well. While he's most well-known for being a television personality and hosting shows like "American Idol," he's also got some gigs behind the camera, and his producing career has been pretty lucrative as well. In case you weren't aware, he is one of the producers of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and they owe a lot of their own success to him. According to The New York Times, Seacrest also has invested money into restaurants in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.