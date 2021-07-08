How Much Is Vishal Parvani From Family Karma Worth?
The second season of "Family Karma" has made the Bravo reality series even more popular. One of the fan favorites on "Family Karma" is Vishal Parvani. If you haven't seen the show, go directly to BravoTV and catch up! The series follows nine Indian American friends living in Miami who deal with their busy lives with their traditional Indians families in tow. While Vishal stars on "Family Karma" with his father and mother, the Parvani family, including Vishal's older brother, keeps some of their lives private.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0