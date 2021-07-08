Cancel
Andie MacDowell Shows Off Her New Gorgeous Look

By Alex Ceneviva
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor Andie MacDowell showed off a gorgeous new look on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The "Groundhog Day" star debuted her natural gray hair and her voluminous curls at the premiere of the musical film "Annette," which stars Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver. The look was complemented by MacDowell's aquatic blue Prada gown with intricate black beadwork tasseled at the waist and stunning metallic light green eyeshadow.

