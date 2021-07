Apex Legends Season 10 doesn't have an official release date just yet, but it seems that Respawn Entertainment is already teasing the game's newest Legend. Right now, players can check out a teaser for the new character in different locations on Olympus or World's Edge. The teaser will only spawn once per round, but players that activate it get to hear an interesting bit of new dialogue, and also receive a gun charm for completing it. All in all, this seems like a very fun way for Respawn Entertainment to build some hype ahead of the new Legend's full reveal!