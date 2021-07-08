Cancel
Recovery fears send market into a slump

By Independent TV
The Independent
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal markets were sent into a tailspin on Thursday, as worries over rising Covid cases and a slowdown in the global recovery reared their heads. Although it did not suffer as badly as the German and French indexes, the FTSE 100 still dipped 1.7%. The index closed at 7,031 points,...

#Treasury Department#Housing Market#Covid#German#French#Ftse#Us Treasury#Cmc Markets#The Dow Jones#Dax#Cac#Deliveroo#Dixons Travel#B M#Bt#House#Lloyds Bank#Bae Systems#1 820 5 P#Croda
