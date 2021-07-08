Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Fender Announces Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang Guitar to Mark 30th Anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind

By Jon Hadusek
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fender is reviving its signature Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang electric guitar to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s seminal album Nevermind. The guitar was originally designed by Cobain for Fender in 1993. It combined the late grunge legend’s favorite aspects of his two go-to instruments: the Jaguar and the Mustang. Per...

consequence.net

Comments / 0

Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitars#Electric Guitar#Jaguar#Reverb#The Jag Stang#Fender Japan#Primal Scream#Sonic Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
News Break
Guitar
Related
Rock MusicMusicRadar.com

Jimi Hendrix and Dio tribute guitars unveiled by builder Cynosure for Bloodstock Festival's 20th anniversary

The UK's Bloodstock festival is happening next month, which is reason enough for celebration after so much bad news for live music. The event now spans five days (one extra for this 20th anniversary year) showcasing an incredible array of established and upcoming metal and rock talent including Judas Priest, Devin Townsend, Kreator, Sylosis, Paradise Lost, Cradle Of Filth and Napalm Death.
Entertainmentshop-eat-surf.com

Vans and Metallica Celebrate 30th Anniversary of the Black Album

The limited-edition Vans x Metallica collection will be available exclusively to Vans Family members. Courtesy of Vans. Vans and award-winning rock band Metallica come together this June to honor the upcoming 30th anniversary of the band’s all-time best-selling Black Album with a limited-edition Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On. Inspired by the band’s never-ending pursuit of going faster, louder and “Off The Wall”, the Vans x Metallica footwear assortment features artwork inspired by Metallica and designed by iconic Metallica artist Pushead and will be sold exclusively via Vans Family on July 25 at 9pm PST and on Metallica.com on July 26 at 9am PST.
MusicCorydon Times-Republican

‘Icon: Music Through the Lens’: Kurt Cobain’s Last Shoot & More Rock History on Film

If, as the Rod Stewart song says, “Every picture tells a story,” then the shots captured in this six-episode tour of rock photography history spin unbelievable yarns. Each hour of Icon: Music Through the Lens focuses on a different aspect of the job, from shooting concert and backstage footage, record art and magazine covers to the collectible value of the form and the place of these images in social media. It adds up to a unique way to make a living, built by trust and the power of kismet.
Musicq106fm.com

Rival Sons announce Pressure and Time Tour, marking 10th anniversary of that album

Rival Sons are marking the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, Pressure and Time, by launching a tour during which they’ll perform it in its entirety. The tour starts September 29 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and is scheduled to wrap up November 13 in Anaheim, CA. Depending on the date, opening acts will include Dorothy, Reignwolf and Myron Elkins.
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

Jason Isbell Cover's Metallica's "Sad But True" For 30th Anniversary Release

Metallica marks the 30th anniversary of its self-titled fifth album — a/k/a The Black Album — with two landmark releases, both out September 10th on the band’s own Blackened Recordings:. The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release...
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Eddie Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne On 'Demon Drink' Episode of Backstaged

Eddie Van Halen's father recommended that he drink vodka to help deal with stage fright. The interview segment with late legendary guitarist is just one of many rock icons featured in the latest episode of the "Backstaged: The Devil in Metal" podcast that deals with metal rockstars pushing "the boundaries of excess with alcohol."
Musicloudersound.com

The story of Van Halen's nightly destruction of Black Sabbath

Paul Brannigan's new book Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story is out next month. Published to mark the first anniversary of the guitarist's death, it tells the story of Eddie Van Halen's life, from his earliest days in Amsterdam, through the band's formative years as Van Halen learned their trade in Hollywood clubs, to the release of the debut album that revolutionised rock and the decades of success that followed.
Rock MusicBwog

Majors As 70’s Rock Bands

Please don’t take this too seriously. From 1975 to 1980, these guys had at least as much conflict as a UN meeting. The only rock band to make a concept album based on a work of pro-capitalist political philosophy. Philosophy: Steely Dan. Wry social commentary? Check. Superiority complex? Check. Uselessly...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Six-Time GRAMMY Winner Amy Grant’s “Heart In Motion” 30th Anniversary Edition Is Out Now

Grant welcomed into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame,. set to perform on FOX & Friend’s All American Summer July 30,. Nashville, TN – Six-time GRAMMY-winner Amy Grant just released the double disc, 30th anniversary editon of her iconic album, Heart In Motion, spending it’s first few days once again as one of the highest charting albums on the pop charts, this time on iTunes. Enthusiasm for the project is evident in a wide range of media coverage, including Billboard, USA Today, Bobby Bones, ABC Radio, CNN, CBNNews, KTLA, Apple Music’s Proud Radio and much more to come. In recent months Grant has also appeared on Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Hallmark Home & Family, in FORBES, and on Delilah. Fellow artists also shared their fondness for Grant and their favorite tunes from Heart In Motion on the Gospel Music Association’s Instragram stories.
Books & LiteratureGuitar World Magazine

First full-length Eddie Van Halen biography, Eruption, announced

Faber has announced it will publish a new biography of Eddie Van Halen, titled Eruption, this September. The book has been written by the author Paul Brannigan, a seasoned music journalist for the likes of Kerrang!, Rolling Stone, Mojo, alongside our sister titles Classic Rock and Metal Hammer. Brannigan has...
Musicneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Krist Noveselic Looks Back On The Bright Side Of ‘Nevermind’

With the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's breakthrough album Nevermind coming up on September 24th, bassist Krist Novoselic looked back at the legendary album's sessions. Novoselic recalled to Mojo that Nirvana came in the wake of a massive hair metal era, which proved to be the exact opposite of what he, Kurt Cobain, and Dave Grohl were offering up: “The dominant bands were Aerosmith reinvented. These soft bands with this macho swagger. Then we were this hard band with feminine sensibilities.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy