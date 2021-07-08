Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

On Thursday, shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $344.65. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Dia#Time#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Thursday: CSX, Texas Instruments and AT&T

Stock futures were rising modestly Thursday as optimism about earnings and the economic recovery outweighed Wall Street's concerns about rising inflation and surging coronavirus cases. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:. 1. Texas Instruments | Down 4.5%. Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report shares...
StocksZacks.com

How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks with this Screener

The market roared back Tuesday after Wall Street dumped stocks to start the week. All three major U.S. indexes jumped roughly 1.6% as bullish investors decided to break up the recent selling wave. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow all sit within roughly 2% of their July 12 highs amid another busy week of corporate earnings.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding SPDR Gold Trust's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $168.72. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing JPMorgan Chase's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $150.84. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksOrange County Business Journal

Midday Stock Roundup

The S&P 500 Index rose 1% to 4,409.54 in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6% to 35,036.26 and the Nasdaq jumped 1% to 14,828.12. The yield on a 10-year Treasury bond surged 1.7% to 1.286%. The price for a barrel of oil increased 0.1% to $72.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $736,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
StocksFOXBusiness

Nasdaq drives third day of stock gains

U.S. stock markets ticked higher Thursday as investors weighed an unexpected increase in first-time jobless filings against a flurry of mostly better-than-expected earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.07%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% and 0.36%, respectively. All three of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nevro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 512 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average volume of 51 put options. Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Holdings Cut by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,126 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.28% of Guess’ worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $596,615.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing ProShares UltraPro S&P 500's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSE:UPRO) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $117.49. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Micron Technology's Unusual Options Activity

On Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $76.59. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stocksinvezz.com

Cassava Sciences stock price forecast for Q3 after shares rally 27%

Meme stock Cassava Sciences rallied 27% on Wednesday as it prepares to unveil its Alzheimer’s drug data. The Austin, TX-based biotech company will have a readout of its Alzheimer’s candidate Simufilam on 29th July. The SAVA stock price is up 1,532% this year and 3,283% over the last 12 months....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSE:XLF) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $35.02. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 14,496 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy