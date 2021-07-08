Mini-surge of new COVID cases hits LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Due to the climbing numbers of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, residents are now having to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The re-introduction of the mask mandate is due to the spike in cases. Over the last week, the county had recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, which local health experts coining the streak as a “substantial community transmission.”
July 18, 2021. (CBSLA)
On Sunday, the county health department reported 1,635 new cases, 4 deaths and 507 hospitalizations.
“I mean, I’m happy to comply for the same reason I took the vaccine to begin...
