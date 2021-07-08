Mini-surge of new COVID cases hits LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday nine new deaths and 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,658 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. To date, Public Health identified 1,261,068 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,563 deaths. This is the sixth consecutive day where more than 1,000 new cases have been reported. Of the nine new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were over the age of 80, two people who passed were between the ages of 65 and 79, one person who passed was between the ages of 50 and 64, and three people who passed were between the ages of 30 and 49.