Los Angeles County, CA

Mini-surge of new COVID cases hits LA County

By Clare Busch
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 15 days ago

Los Angeles County is seeing what some are calling a mini-surge of new COVID-19 infections. Variants like the Delta variant are a major cause. New infections climbed over the 500 mark once again on Wednesday when the county reported 515 new cases.

Los Angeles, CA
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Indoor Mask Mandate In Effect As COVID 19 Cases Climb In LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Due to the climbing numbers of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, residents are now having to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The re-introduction of the mask mandate is due to the spike in cases. Over the last week, the county had recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, which local health experts coining the streak as a “substantial community transmission.” July 18, 2021. (CBSLA) On Sunday, the county health department reported 1,635 new cases, 4 deaths and 507 hospitalizations. “I mean, I’m happy to comply for the same reason I took the vaccine to begin...
Los Angeles County, CAscvnews.com

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday nine new deaths and 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,658 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. To date, Public Health identified 1,261,068 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,563 deaths. This is the sixth consecutive day where more than 1,000 new cases have been reported. Of the nine new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were over the age of 80, two people who passed were between the ages of 65 and 79, one person who passed was between the ages of 50 and 64, and three people who passed were between the ages of 30 and 49.

