JACK IS BACK! Haunted Mansion Holiday Is Officially Returning to Disneyland! 🎃

By Brendan Henkel
disneyfoodblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe closer we get to Halloweentime the MORE exciting news we get of all the new and returning things at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure!. We know that Oogie Boogie Bash is RETURNING this year to Disneyland Resort, and we can’t wait! One of the more popular traditions at Disneyland is when the Haunted Mansion gets a The Nightmare Before Christmas makeover and its name is changed to Haunted Mansion Holiday! Well, after a year of going without the spooky overlay, Disney had some EXCITING news to share today!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

