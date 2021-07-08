Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Impossible for Barca to keep Messi without departures - Liga chief

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7Al0_0ar8eSXt00
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 16, 2021 Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after Clement Lenglet is sent off REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA, July 8 (Reuters) - Barcelona must considerably reduce their wage bill in order to keep Lionel Messi, La Liga chief Javier Tebas said on Thursday, adding that the club would not be shown any leniency when it comes to obeying the league's strict financial control rules.

Messi, Barca's all-time top scorer and appearance maker, ended his 21-year association with the club last month and is currently a free agent as the Catalans cannot offer him a new deal due to their financial predicament.

President Joan Laporta said last month that Messi was keen to remain at the club but giving him a new deal was being held up by the league's Financial Fair Play regulations. read more

Spanish media reports had suggested La Liga could relax the rules to allow the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay at Barca but Tebas said there was no chance of that happening.

"The rules are what they are and everyone must comply with them, from Barcelona to (second division side) Alcorcon," he told Spanish network La Sexta.

The 34-year-old Messi has helped guide Argentina to the Copa America final and on Saturday will play against hosts Brazil hoping to win a first major trophy with his country.

But his club future still needs to be settled with the La Liga season starting again in five weeks' time.

Tebas said the only way for Barca to keep their captain was to get rid of more players, having recently sold left back Junior Firpo to Leeds United and U.S. international Konrad de la Fuente to Olympique de Marseille.

"If no player leaves, it's impossible," he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Tebas
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Barcelona#Catalans#Spanish#Tebas#La Sexta#The La Liga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccergoal.com

Messi 'best in history' with or without Argentina trophy, says Scaloni

A man hoping to help the six-time Ballon d'Or end his international barren run at the Copa America says a lofty standing is already secured. Lionel Messi will go down as "the best footballer in history", with or without senior international honours, says Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni. One of the...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

It's the swap deal that neither player wants but the money men say HAS to happen: Griezmann and Saul deal will infuriate Atletico fans and risks 'Suarez II' for Barca, but it must be done to register Messi

Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi never quite hit it off at Barcelona and now the Frenchman has to leave the club so that Messi can stay. News of Messi having agreed to a 50 per cent pay cut on a new five-year deal was leaked on Wednesday, largely to encourage sponsors to continue to commit to Barcelona as they try to haul themselves out of the financial mire.
SoccerPosted by
Forbes

Messi’s Pay Cut At Barcelona Is A Sign That La Liga’s Planned Financial Rules Will Reduce Salaries

Spain’s status as a destination for astronomical soccer salaries could be changing a little. According to multiple reports, like this one in Marca, prized asset Lionel Messi will sign a five-year contract extension with Barcelona but take a 50% annual salary cut. La Liga wants to implement stricter financial regulations upon teams and clamp down on the debt-ridden Catalan side.
wkzo.com

Argentine grandfather, 100, keeps handwritten notes of every Messi goal

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Hernán Mastrángelo, a 100-year-old grandfather in Argentina, has gone viral after it emerged that for years he had been taking handwritten notes of almost every goal scored by local hero and Barcelona star Lionel Messi. Mastrángelo, a chocolate maker by profession, made it his hobby to...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Lionel Messi Agrees To Halve His Wages In New Five Year Deal

Lionel Messi looks set to stay at Barcelona for the next five years, after finally agreeing to a new deal at the club, with a huge wage decrease. Messi has technically been a free agent, for the first time in his career, after his contract at Barcelona expired at the beginning of the month.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona face massive pay-cuts or Griezmann sale to keep Messi

Barcelona's players face a 40 per cent pay-cut if Lionel Messi is to sign a new contract. Deportes Cuatro says Barcelona would be able to register Messi for the upcoming LaLiga campaign if three of its highest earners agree to a 40% wage cut. Another way for the club to reduce its wage bill would be to sell Antoine Griezmann to another team.
WorldMLB

Lionel Messi receives Marlins Mesa jersey

Lionel Messi is no stranger to swapping jerseys with the opposition as one of the world's top soccer players. But the Argentine captain, who has won a record six Ballon d'Or Awards and plays for FC Barcelona, was seen posing for a photo with an unlikely kit: That of Marlins No. 10 prospect Victor Mesa Jr.

Comments / 0

Community Policy