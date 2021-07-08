Analyzing Delta Air Lines's Unusual Options Activity

The shares of Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK) have lost 20% in value since April as concerns of a fourth coronavirus wave lowered investor confidence in the airline and hotel industries. Government aid has been assisting payroll support during the pandemic, but the second quarter earnings are likely to remain negative. Moreover, the second quarter revenues are likely to contract by 38% (y-o-y). However, Trefis believes that the recent dip in the stock price is an opportunity for gains given there was just $234 million operating cash outflow last year. We highlight the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q2 2020 in an interactive dashboard analysis, Alaska Airlines Earnings Preview.