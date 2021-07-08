Fear Street: If Sam Looks Familiar, Here's Where You May Have Seen Her Before

5. Behind The Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006) Leslie Vernon seems like a likable young man. He has a fine appearance, good manners, and a good sense of humor. However, there’s something more to him. He is a passionate serial killer. And make no mistake, it’s not an easy job. Especially if you try to live up to your idols like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. Luckily if there are urgent questions, retired serial killer Eugene is still there, who lives nearby with his wife Jamie and always provides helpful tips. For to film his job, he invites some students but when he starts to kill, they become unsure of what they’re doing is right. This is probably one of the most unusual ones, it’s a mockumentary overall.