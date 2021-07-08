Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fear Street: If Sam Looks Familiar, Here's Where You May Have Seen Her Before

By Stacey Nguyen
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first installation of the Fear Street trilogy has finally hit Netflix! While featuring established actresses such as Kiana Madeira, Gillian Jacobs, and Maya Hawke, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 really spotlights fresh talent, introducing us to characters played by lesser-known names. At the center of the story is Samantha Fraser, a queer Sunnyvale cheerleader who becomes the target of a vengeful witch who wreaks havoc over Shadyside. If Sam seems familiar to you, there's a chance you may have seen her on screen before. She's played by 23-year-old actress Olivia Scott Welch, who's definitely been on some of TV's biggest hits lately.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Gillian Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Street#Rape#In Fear#Olive On Modern Family#The Dunes Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
The US Sun

Twilight Cast: Where are they now? – From cheating scandals and big blockbusters to new babies and music careers

NETFLIX recently surprised Twihards (or Twilight superfans) by adding the entire movie saga to its library for the first time since the original film was released in 2008. And fans are once again becoming obsessed, binging on the movies and discovering new details they missed the first time around. Here's the cast now and what they have been up to since starting a very loyal fan base:
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Slasher Movies You May Have Never Seen

5. Behind The Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006) Leslie Vernon seems like a likable young man. He has a fine appearance, good manners, and a good sense of humor. However, there’s something more to him. He is a passionate serial killer. And make no mistake, it’s not an easy job. Especially if you try to live up to your idols like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. Luckily if there are urgent questions, retired serial killer Eugene is still there, who lives nearby with his wife Jamie and always provides helpful tips. For to film his job, he invites some students but when he starts to kill, they become unsure of what they’re doing is right. This is probably one of the most unusual ones, it’s a mockumentary overall.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Are Deena and Sam in Fear Street Part 2? – Netflix News

Deena and Sam just barely survived the night in the Netflix original movie Fear Street Part 1: 1994. But the fight against the vengeful witch Sarah Fier isn’t over. With her name etched on the witch’s wall like the previous Shadyside killers, Sam has become a possessed, murderous teen out to do Sarah’s bidding. Where does that leave her and Deena in Fear Street Part 2: 1978? Here’s what we know!
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Can C. Berman Be Trusted? This Chilling Fear Street Part Two Theory Says Otherwise

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Sh*t is getting real in the second installment of the Fear Street trilogy, and Sarah Fier's case is one that would send even the Scooby gang running. Like a supernatural blast to the past, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 sees camp counselor Cindy Berman (Emily Rudd) and her younger sister Ziggy (Sadie Sink) fight off ax-wielding serial killer Tommy Slater (McCabe Slye), aka Cindy's boyfriend, who's been exposed to Sarah Fier's chilling curse. Fast-forward to the last few minutes of part two and we learn that C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs) — the Shadyside resident Deena turns to for help in Fear Street Part One: 1994 — isn't Cindy, as many fans predicted, but Ziggy, aka Catherine Berman. With the mystery of C. Berman's true identity solved, fans suspect that she might be hiding an even darker secret.
TV & VideosElite Daily

Here's How Scary Those Netflix Fear Street Movies Really Are

Summer horror aimed at teens has been a Netflix winner since Stranger Things debuted in July 2016. The latest from the streaming service is the Fear Street series, a trilogy of films based on the book series from author R. L. Stine’s (who also wrote the Goosebumps novels). There have been several attempts to adapt Stine’s Fear Street books before, but they either flopped or never got off the ground. However, Netflix’s films — which are titled by the years in which they take place: 1994, 1978, and 1666 — have been a hit, landing Fresh certifications on Rotten Tomatoes. But for those who are afraid of the dark, how scary are Netflix’s Fear Street movies?
MLBPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake: Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Of all the Netflix movies to come out in the summer of 2021, few, if any, feature a group of actors more talented and well-known than the Gunpowder Milkshake cast. Navot Papushado’s action thriller about an assassin reconnecting with her estranged mother while also protecting a young girl has everyone from Karen Gillan to Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh to Angela Bassett, and then some. But after watching the action-packed thrill-ride with more twists and turns than some can handle, you are probably wondering where you’ve seen the members of the cast before.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

'Fear Street Part 3: 1666' Review: Third Time's the Charm as Netflix Horror Trilogy Ends Where It Began

“Fear Street Part 3: 1666” isn’t just the best of the Netflix horror trilogy; it also recasts the prior two entries, “1994” and “1978,” in a more favorable light by deepening the mythology and underscoring just how crucial it is to watch all three chapters consecutively. Taken on their own, any one of these films loosely based on R.L. Stine’s novels would be an above-average genre throwback. Together, they amount to one of the more involving horror series in recent memory.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Snake Eyes Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

At long last, Snake Eyes, the origin story of the fan-favorite G.I. Joe character of the same name, is finally in theaters after what seems likes years of delays. But with the past firmly behind us and a potential new franchise upon us, some may be wondering where exactly we have seen the Snake Eyes cast before. From Henry Golding to Samara Weaving and other notable stars all getting plenty of time to shine on the silver screen, it isn’t difficult to see why audiences want to see more from everyone involved with summer 2021 action film.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Here’s FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 Official Trailer

Witness the epic conclusion of a 300 year nightmare. FEAR STREET Part 3: 1666, the final chapter of Netflix’s epic summer movie event, premieres this Friday, July 16, only on Netflix. Watch the new official trailer for part 3 here below!. About FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666. The origins of...
TV & VideosDen of Geek

The Netflix Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Easter Egg You Might Not Have Spotted

Sitting somewhere between film and TV, Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, based on the books by R.L. Stine, tells one interconnected story over three different eras, each leaning into a different subgenre of horror. While the first two mostly work as standalones, the connective tissue is what makes these movies a bit more special and interesting and lends them to repeat viewings.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Widow Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Marvel Stars Before (And What They're Doing Next)

After being delayed from its original 2020 release, Black Widow joined the 2021 movies, and tells the story of where Natasha Romanoff was between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. While it’s always fun to watch the Marvel movies in order, today we’re going to be talking specifically about the actors in Black Widow, the latest Marvel film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Monsters At Work Voice Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Disney Actors Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Monstropolis is back! Monsters at Work, the highly anticipated sequel to Monsters, Inc. has hit Disney+ with a bunch of our old favorites, as well as some new monster faces! While sadly this world doesn't include Boo from the original movie, longtime BFFs Mike Wazowski and Sully are, of course, back, voiced as always by Billy Crystal and John Goodman, respectively. The series also introduces us to Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman, a new employee at Monsters, Inc. Old or new, the entire Monsters at Work voice cast boast impressive resumes, which isn't surprising for a Pixar project.
TV SeriesPopSugar

Gossip Girl's Audrey Hope and Blair Waldorf Look So Much Alike, It's Truly Wild

HBO Max's Gossip Girl isn't a direct retelling of the original series, but it certainly has some similarities. While there are a handful of Easter eggs that make nods to characters like Nate and Dan, a few of the new characters are clearly inspired by the original gang as well. Zoya is a mix of Jenny and Dan Humphrey, Julien is clearly the new Serena of Constance Billiard, and Audrey Hope is truly Blair Waldorf 2.0. Not only does she share the same name as Blair's idol, Audrey Hepburn, and have a fashion-designer mother, but actress Emily Alyn Lind also bears a striking resemblance to OG Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester. As I watched the show, I couldn't help but get a strange sense of déjà vu while watching Audrey's scenes. Even their mannerisms are the same! See their uncanny resemblance in the GIFs ahead.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Morricone Scored Films You May Have Never Seen

Oliver Stone entered the ‘90s as one of the most powerful and celebrated auteurs in Hollywood, but after years of increasingly more byzantine formal experimentation, public polemic, and dwindling box office returns, his reputation by the end of the decade had taken a serious hit, turning him into a troublemaker who wasn’t worth the trouble.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Jonathan Majors Absolutely Steals the Show With His First Introduction Into the MCU

The first season of Loki didn't just bust the multiverse wide open — it gave us our first look at Jonathan Majors's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although we already knew that the Lovecraft Country actor is portraying Kang the Conquerer in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we didn't fully expect Marvel to use Majors for Loki, despite all the hints that Kang was the potential big bad for the series. As He Who Remains, the man behind the creation of the Time Variance Authority and the reason Loki's keep getting pruned, Majors alludes that, like the Lokis before him, he's also a variant. According to Loki, He Who Remains is the one who discovered the multiverse before putting an end to a multiversal war as a result of his other variants wanting to "conquer" each other's worlds.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

A Classic Horror Story's Twist Ending Is Creepier Than You Think

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Netflix's new Italian horror movie A Classic Horror Story boasts exactly that: a classic horror trope of strangers being stranded in the middle of nowhere with serial murderers lurking around. But by the end, viewers realize it's a bait and switch for something far more sinister, and it may remind you of American Horror Story and 1BR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy