Fear Street: If Sam Looks Familiar, Here's Where You May Have Seen Her Before
The first installation of the Fear Street trilogy has finally hit Netflix! While featuring established actresses such as Kiana Madeira, Gillian Jacobs, and Maya Hawke, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 really spotlights fresh talent, introducing us to characters played by lesser-known names. At the center of the story is Samantha Fraser, a queer Sunnyvale cheerleader who becomes the target of a vengeful witch who wreaks havoc over Shadyside. If Sam seems familiar to you, there's a chance you may have seen her on screen before. She's played by 23-year-old actress Olivia Scott Welch, who's definitely been on some of TV's biggest hits lately.www.popsugar.com
