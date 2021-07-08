Analyzing Danimer Scientific's Unusual Options Activity

Cancel
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $23.65 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

