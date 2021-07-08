What We Love to See: Black Women Olympians Doing What They Want With Their Hair and Nails
Professional athletics and beauty have never been mutually exclusive. Whether it's the bright lipstick and long nails worn by the iconic track star Florence Griffith Joyner or the glamorous and long-wearing makeup seen on WNBA players, athletes have always found ways to express themselves through hair, clothing, and accessories — to an extent. Unfortunately, complete freedom of this kind of expression isn't always granted to Black athletes, especially if they are Black women.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0