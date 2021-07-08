What We Love to See: Black Women Olympians Doing What They Want With Their Hair and Nails

In the wonderful world of natural hair, there is an infinite number of styles for our tresses. Twists are a great option for naturalistas of all textures and curl patterns. Twists, or two strand twists, are a specific hairstyle where you take two locks of hair and wrap them around each other. Twists are quicker to complete than braids (and easier to take out), and they're a fantastic option for protecting your natural hair with minimum tension while maintaining moisture. Plus, taking them out creates an entirely new style. Twist hairstyles can last anywhere from a week to a few months, depending on the style and whether you use extensions.