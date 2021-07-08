Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

What We Love to See: Black Women Olympians Doing What They Want With Their Hair and Nails

By Charlene Masona
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Professional athletics and beauty have never been mutually exclusive. Whether it's the bright lipstick and long nails worn by the iconic track star Florence Griffith Joyner or the glamorous and long-wearing makeup seen on WNBA players, athletes have always found ways to express themselves through hair, clothing, and accessories — to an extent. Unfortunately, complete freedom of this kind of expression isn't always granted to Black athletes, especially if they are Black women.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Douglas
Person
Christina Clemons
Person
Raven Saunders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hair#Black Women#Black People#Natural Hair#Long Hair#Wnba#Europeans#The Perception Institute#Twitter#Olympians#Olympic Trials#Dorito#Syracuse University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
CelebritiesAllure

Sha'Carri Richardson Just Showed Off Her Natural Hair

On June 19, the internet could not stop talking about Sha'Carri Richardson — for a good reason. The 21-year-old track star astonished fans that day on the 100-meter race as she outran her competitors, allowing her to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. People couldn't help but praise Richardson for doing it all in a stunning tangerine-colored wig and extra-long, coffin-shaped acrylic nails, earning her comparisons to the iconic Olympian Flo Jo.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Lupita Nyong'o Just Debuted a Ombré Curly Bob With Bangs

Lupita Nyong'o is known for switching up her hairstyles on the regular — and we love to see it. Her latest look? A summer-ready ombré curly bob with bangs. The Academy Award-winning actress debuted her new style on Instagram on July 19, wearing a yellow and brown knit polo shirt from Tory Burch and a sheer pink lipstick.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner’s Shag Haircut Is The Cool-Girl Cut Of The Summer

Though she’s not nearly as experimental as her famous sisters, Kendall Jenner still continues to inspire us with her model-ready looks. Jenner’s hair might not be pastel pink or platinum blonde like some of her family members, but that doesn’t mean she’s boring. With cool-girl layers and ’90s bangs, Jenner plays around with her naturally dark brown hair in more low-key ways.
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Rihanna and 7 other pixie crop icons to inspire your summer chop

Rihanna has been showing off her cropped hair on Instagram to celebrate the end of Pride month. This isn’t the first time the 33-year-old singer has experimented with a pixie hairdo – it was her signature look in 2008 and she modelled it again in 2012 – but it’s a departure from the mullet style she’s been rocking since the beginning of the year.
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

15 Youthful-Looking Short Natural Haircuts for Black Women Over 50

Have you seen Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, and Alfre Woodard wearing short hair styles? Aren’t they so iconic? Short natural haircuts for black women over 50 are flattering and easy to style and maintain. It’s the best way to show how you embrace your natural hair texture. But first, you...
MusicNME

Enny: “People don’t really know how black women live in the UK – I want to tell that story”

Despite being a deflating year for musicians, 2020 did make a few stars. For most of us, we had all the time in the world to scour the web for brand new sounds for our washing up playlists; Enny was one such beneficiary. The Thamesmead artist’s breakout hit ‘Peng Black Girls’ put her on the world’s radar with a clean delivery and positive vibes to uplift black women (“There’s peng black girls in my area code / Dark skin, light skin, medium tone”), showing the world that there’s a different side to the UK than just catchy drill music.
Societytheundefeated.com

When Black women are punished for being the best

Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, has made a career of mastering skills that no other woman dares to try. In fact, she’s done this five times. She will likely perform three of the four skills that are named “The Biles” at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, as well as her new vault, the Yurchenko double pike, which will then become the fifth Biles. She has advanced the technical side of gymnastics in unprecedented ways, yet two of her skills are undervalued by the Code of Points.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
Hair CareElle

29 Celebs Whose Natural Hair Color Will Surprise You

One of the luxuries of being of a celebrity is having the budget to change your hair color whenever you want—or maintaining it so consistently that it becomes your signature look. Such is life for these famous faces, who may have tricked you into believing their salon-crafted hair color is the real deal.
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Zoe Kravitz and mum Lisa Bonet swap beauty products

Zoe Kravitz and her mom Lisa Bonet exchange skincare products. The ‘Batman’ star has revealed she and the 53-year-old actress are always suggesting new products to try and the pair also go on a 30-day Dr. Schulze detoxifying cleanse yearly. However, the 32-year-old screen star insisted feeling good in how...
Hair Caregoodhousekeeping.com

23 best hair straighteners for every hair type

Don’t be fooled: hair straighteners are more versatile than the name suggests. They can be used to create tight curls and beachy waves, as well as the classic poker-straight style, so it’s handy to have a trusty pair in your beauty arsenal. But this is a big market. The best...
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

15 Best Champagne Blonde Hair Color Ideas for Every Skin Tone

Like a fizzing glass of bubbly, champagne blonde is the go-to hair hue for women wanting to be shiny and classy. This popular shade of blonde hair consists of a golden blonde hue with a rosy undertone in it. Having a blush of rose in it doesn’t overwhelm the blonde...
Hair Caregoodhousekeeping.com

30 Gorgeous Twist Hairstyles for Natural Hair

In the wonderful world of natural hair, there is an infinite number of styles for our tresses. Twists are a great option for naturalistas of all textures and curl patterns. Twists, or two strand twists, are a specific hairstyle where you take two locks of hair and wrap them around each other. Twists are quicker to complete than braids (and easier to take out), and they're a fantastic option for protecting your natural hair with minimum tension while maintaining moisture. Plus, taking them out creates an entirely new style. Twist hairstyles can last anywhere from a week to a few months, depending on the style and whether you use extensions.
Hair CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

8 Hairstyles for Black Women That Are Perfect for Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's summer, summer, summertime *cues the identically titled Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff track*. Now is the time for mimosa-filled Sunday brunches, poolside lounging, and spontaneous beach trips. There's a collective exhilaration that marks the start of each summer, which you can (and should) consider a reminder to live your best life.
MakeupVogue

Bobbi Brown’s No Make-Up Make-Up Brand Finally Arrives In London

Last October, four years since she left her namesake brand, and 25 years since her non-compete with Estee Lauder expired, Bobbi Brown launched her new beauty venture in the US. This week, after much anticipation, Jones Road, named after a street in East Hampton, launches in the UK. “I am...

Comments / 0

Community Policy