Pokémon Go has made over $5 billion since its release five years ago

Asking how Pokemon Go made billions of dollars is kind of a loaded question since there are quite a few answers that would be able to fit the question and not a lot of them would make as much sense as people might want to hear. The point is that the Pokemon franchise has been one of the absolute biggest since it opened up and it’s only been growing over the years. It could be that it continues to draw in new generations as it lasts one year after another and somehow keeps coming up with new ideas, or it could be that the marketing gimmicks are working in a way that’s not entirely understood but are still effective. However it’s happening, it’s working since Pokemon Go has earned $5 billion dollars in the last several years, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down or stopping. If one isn’t impressed by the word ‘billions’ then apathy has truly set in, because that’s a huge number that is only going to keep getting bigger as the years go by and people keep downloading the app.