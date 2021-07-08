Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon Go has made over $5 billion since its release five years ago

By Alex Gatewood
knowtechie.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary this week with exciting in-game events full of rewards to help players celebrate. A new report has recently come out that shows that Pokémon Go has a lot to celebrate as it wraps up its fifth year and more than $5 billion in revenue since the game came out in 2016.

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Fifth Year#Statistics#Marvel And Star Wars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesThe Ringer

Five Years Later, ‘Pokémon Go’ Is Still a Sensation (No, Really)

You can always tell when someone’s going to say it. Maybe they catch a glimpse of a red-and-white ball on your phone screen. Maybe they hear you slip up and count kilometers instead of miles. Maybe they witness a run-in with a stranger known to you only as PokeDad082798279833, who cryptically mentions something about becoming “ultra friends” as you turn scarlet.
Video GamesTVOvermind

This is How Many Billions Pokemon GO Has Made

Asking how Pokemon Go made billions of dollars is kind of a loaded question since there are quite a few answers that would be able to fit the question and not a lot of them would make as much sense as people might want to hear. The point is that the Pokemon franchise has been one of the absolute biggest since it opened up and it’s only been growing over the years. It could be that it continues to draw in new generations as it lasts one year after another and somehow keeps coming up with new ideas, or it could be that the marketing gimmicks are working in a way that’s not entirely understood but are still effective. However it’s happening, it’s working since Pokemon Go has earned $5 billion dollars in the last several years, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down or stopping. If one isn’t impressed by the word ‘billions’ then apathy has truly set in, because that’s a huge number that is only going to keep getting bigger as the years go by and people keep downloading the app.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pokémon Go made $21 million during the 2 days of Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 brought in $21 million in revenue over the course of its two-day span, according to a report by Sensor Tower via Eurogamer. The digital event, which ran from Saturday, July 17 to Sunday, July 18, featured a whole lot of shiny Pokémon, challenges, research, and a slew of legendary raids on the final day of the event. Many players likely found themselves purchasing raid passes alongside the $4.99 ticket of entry for the event.
MLBStamford Advocate

The NPD Group: Second Quarter 2021 U.S. Consumer Spending on Video Game Products Increased 2% to $14 Billion

Gains were seen across PC, cloud and non-console VR content, mobile and subscription spending, as well as hardware. According to the Q2 2021 Games Market Dynamics: U.S.* report from The NPD Group, overall total consumer spending on video gaming in the U.S. totaled $14 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 (April - June), an increase of 2% compared to Q2 2020.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The MOP Up: Pokémon Go’s astounding multi-billion dollar haul

It is wild to think that it was just five years ago that Pokemon Go became the summer gaming phenomenon, sending waves of gamers crisscrossing cities and rural regions looking for elusive creatures. In those five years, the game has proven to be highly profitable, as Niantic reported a $5 billion haul so far. Out of that, over $641 million’s been generated from the first half of this year alone.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pokémon Unite confirms its release date on Nintendo Switch and mobiles

It was already known that Pokémon Unite was going to launch this year, but no specific date had yet been revealed. Up to now. Nintendo has announced that the MOBA developed by TiMi Studios will be available from next July 21 on Nintendo Switch. In this way, players will have the opportunity to access this free-to-play (free, but with microtransactions) from the Nintendo eShop.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Genshin Impact spurs mobile action games to $435 million in US for H1 2021

Consumer spending in action mobile games in the US increased by 104 per cent for the first half of 2021. As reported by Sensor Tower, overall consumer spending on the action genre increased by 103.8 per cent year-over-year to $435.7 million. The fighting subgenre of action games was the highest-earning, bringing in $183.3 million, a 27.7 per cent increase year-over-year.
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

Netflix is looking to add gaming to its platform by the end of the year

Netflix paved the way for streaming platforms as we know them today. Originally started as an online DVD rental platform, Netflix evolved into the mold that every other streaming platform, like Disney+ and HBO Max, has since followed. Now the company is looking to evolve even more with a dive into the video game market.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Has Made Its Grand Appearance

Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition, an award-winning freestyle motocross game, is now available across multiple platforms. The game has already been successful on Nintendo Switch, winning the Gold prize in Best Nintendo Switch – Casual Game category at the NYX Game Awards. Now, the Delxue Edition is out on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, meaning just about everyone can get in on the freestyling action!
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pokémon GO: how to trade Pokémon with other players?

One of the main characteristics of Pokémon GO is that it keeps intact the essence of the main saga, based on the capture, exchange and combat between creatures. To get hold of everyone, in short, thanks to mechanics like the exchanging Pokémon between friends. We explain how to do it and all the steps to follow so that this exchange is held successfully.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Facebook Stock Jumped on Friday

The social media company's stock is getting a boost from Snap's stellar second-quarter results. Facebook management guided for a likely revenue growth acceleration in Q2. The tech company reports earnings next week. What happened. Shares of social networking company Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) popped on Friday. The stock was up more than...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon MOBA — Pokémon Unite Got a Release Date

Maybe this news will come to you like thunder from the clear sky, but next week. Pokémon will get its MOBA game. No joke, the so called Pokémon UNITE got a release date that reads: Wednesday, July 21. That is – that is the day the game will come out on the Nintendo Switch console, while the mobile version of the game will be available a little later and should expect to see it sometime in September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy