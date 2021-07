The Minnesota State Fair is a beacon of summer, a rite of passage for a Minnesotan, particularly those of us here in Saint Paul. From the first moments that our neighbors from around the state begin to file into the fairgrounds: the horse trailers, food stands with colored lights waiting to blink, long RVs moving in: the excitement builds. And there is nothing like stepping onto those fairgrounds on the first day. That excitement is palpable. The greens are groomed and fresh, vendors are waving, chatting, and welcoming. The exhibits are all shined up and ready to show off - and the farm babies are coming.