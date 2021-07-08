Cancel
Understanding Discovery's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $29.1. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

