Why the nursing profession is in crisis and what we can do to save it

Since the coronavirus started spreading throughout the United States, there has been a direct impact on health care employment. Concerns that acute care facilities would be overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases that would impact staffing and essential supplies led to decisions to limit non-emergency services, elective services, and routine health visits (including well-child and vaccination services). These decisions have forced health care workers, especially those in ambulatory care, homecare, physicians' offices, and schools, to take furlough. Acute care settings have not remained unimpacted. The stoppage of planned hospitalizations and surgeries, and the simple fear of going to a hospital where patients with COVID-19 are being treated, decreased the need for health care personnel working on non-COVID units. Hospitals have been forced to use creative staffing models, require nurses and others to take furlough or vacation days, and reassign nurses to tasks such as daily screening all employees for COVID. The Peterson Center of Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation report that from February through April 2020, more than 1.5 million health care jobs were lost. Although some recovery of these numbers has occurred, health care employment remains 6.0% lower than at the same point in 2019 (McDermott & Cox, 2020).