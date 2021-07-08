Why the nursing profession is in crisis and what we can do to save it
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses and other healthcare workers have benefitted from an unprecedented outpouring of public support, and have been hailed as heroes by everyone from patients to the president. There’s also been widespread attention paid to their mental health, and the impact of watching so much death and devastation up close. In recent months, multiple studies have sounded the alarm about the toll that the pandemic has taken on our healthcare workers, painting a picture of a workforce that is burnt out and suffering from a variety of adverse mental and physical health effects.medcitynews.com
