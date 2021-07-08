Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analyzing 3D Sys's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

Shares of 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $34.68. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Strike Price#Bid Price#3d Sys#3d Sys Lrb Nyse#Ddd#Time#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF's Unusual Options Activity

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $33.28 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $8.98. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksBenzinga

What's Next As Tilray Stock Heads Toward Support?

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares traded lower Monday on continued momentum after retail traders pushed the stock lower. Sweetwater Brewing Company, which is owned by Tilray, recently released a new IPA. Tilray was down 3% to $13.48 at last check. Tilray Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been trading in a sideways...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded lower Wednesday on continued momentum as retail traders moved the stock. Over the past five sessions, AMC's stock has moved from the $49.40 level to its most recent close of $33.43. Below is a technical look at the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings Daily...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Lennox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares are trading lower by 6.6% at $313.86 Wednesday afternoon. The company earlier announced its CEO will step down in 2022 and raised its FY21 guidance, though the midpoint of guidance was still below consensus estimates. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase also maintained Lennox with a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $596,615.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.53% lower at $0.19 over 24 hours in the early hours of Wednesday at press time. What's Moving? The meme coin has plunged 18.97% over a seven-day trailing period. The deepening losses in DOGE come amid a widespread market-wide rout. DOGE fell 3.12% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Ethereum Surging Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded nearly 6% higher on Wednesday night and moved past the psychologically important $2,000 level. What Happened: ETH was up 5.8% over 24 hours at $2,017.84 over 24-hours at press time. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 11.83% lower over a seven-day trailing period. ETH gained...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

American Airlines Stock Breaks Downtrend: Time To Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock may be ready to rally. After finding support around the $20 level, it has broken its downtrend line. When stocks are trending lower, the bears are in charge of the market. Their sell orders overpower the bulls. When stocks are trending higher, it’s the bulls who are in charge. Their buy orders overpower the bears.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

'Every Address Metric For Bitcoin Looks Awful,' Says Crypto Fund Manager

What Happened: Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments – a fund that takes long or short positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) based on autonomous algorithms – isn’t convinced that the digital asset’s address metrics are entirely bullish. “I keep seeing posts on bullish Bitcoin address growth, but every address...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock? See This First.

Pfizer, best known in popular culture for developing a widely-distributed COVID-19 vaccine, develops medications and vaccines in a wide range of disciplines. The firm should prove to remain in the news as COVID-19 variants Delta and Lambda become more widespread. Step 1: Open up a brokerage account. If you want...

Comments / 0

Community Policy