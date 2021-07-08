Why we need to talk openly about vaccine side effects

I’ll never forget. On April 10th, Debbie called me and said, “Hey, SPCC is having a one-day vaccination clinic and it’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine-so one dose and we’re done!” She was then able to get us appointments that afternoon. In less than 15 minutes, we were fully vaccinated and overjoyed. Two days later, the s**t hit the fan as it was announced that (at the time) 7 of the 7 million who’d received that shot had developed blood clots. Now I know that’s a small number, but Debbie’s family has a HUGE history with blood clots, so until the two weeks-post vaccine-time period had passed, every minute of every day she was convinced she was going to be next. Thankfully, this was not the case. However, now there’s yet another SCARY side effect from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that’s come to light. And the FDA will now issue an official warning.