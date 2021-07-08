Multimodal analgesia: The new 'standard of care' for pain control after total joint replacement
Until relatively recently, opioids were a mainstay of treatment for pain following total hip or knee replacement. Today, a growing body of evidence supports the use of multimodal analgesia—combinations of different techniques and medications to optimize pain management while reducing the use and risks of opioids, according to a paper in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.medicalxpress.com
