Multimodal analgesia: The new 'standard of care' for pain control after total joint replacement

By Wolters Kluwer Health
MedicalXpress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil relatively recently, opioids were a mainstay of treatment for pain following total hip or knee replacement. Today, a growing body of evidence supports the use of multimodal analgesia—combinations of different techniques and medications to optimize pain management while reducing the use and risks of opioids, according to a paper in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.

