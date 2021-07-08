Multimodal analgesia: The new 'standard of care' for pain control after total joint replacement

Newswise — CHICAGO (July 13, 2021): The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Children’s Surgery Verification (CSV) program has announced the recent release of the second version of its Optimal Resources for Children’s Surgical Care manual. The updated standards are intended to ensure programs can achieve a high level of continuous quality improvement for children’s surgery patients from when they first enter a hospital setting until they are discharged. An informational session on the new standards will be presented tomorrow at the 2021 ACS Quality and Safety Conference – VIRTUAL.