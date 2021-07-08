Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Artificial intelligence provides faster diagnosis for debilitating blistering disease

By University of Groningen
MedicalXpress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at the University of Groningen have trained an Artificial Intelligence system to recognize a specific pattern in skin biopsies of patients with the blistering disease epidermolysis bullosa acquisita. The pattern is characteristic of a specific variant of the disease which can cause scarring of the skin and mucous membranes and may lead to blindness. The new system is easy to use and is better than most doctors in making the diagnosis. A description of this AI system is published in the American Journal of Pathology.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Diseases#Eba#Cnn#Ai#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Computer Science
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

New insights into uncontrolled inflammation in COVID-19 patients

In a new study, published recently in the journal Circulation Research, scientists discover how the production of protective molecules known as specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPM) is altered in patients with COVID-19. The results suggest that treatments which increase SPM production, such as dexamethasone or SPM based drugs, could play a...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Artificial intelligence guided discovery of a barrier-protective therapy in inflammatory bowel disease

Modeling human diseases as networks simplify complex multi-cellular processes, helps understand patterns in noisy data that humans cannot find, and thereby improves precision in prediction. Using Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) as an example, here we outline an unbiased AI-assisted approach for target identification and validation. A network was built in which clusters of genes are connected by directed edges that highlight asymmetric Boolean relationships. Using machine-learning, a path of continuum states was pinpointed, which most effectively predicted disease outcome. This path was enriched in gene-clusters that maintain the integrity of the gut epithelial barrier. We exploit this insight to prioritize one target, choose appropriate pre-clinical murine models for target validation and design patient-derived organoid models. Potential for treatment efficacy is confirmed in patient-derived organoids using multivariate analyses. This AI-assisted approach identifies a first-in-class gut barrier-protective agent in IBD and predicted Phase-III success of candidate agents.
HealthStamford Advocate

FDA Clears Artificial Intelligence to Transform Sleep Care

MADISON, Wis. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. EnsoData, the company simplifying the process for analyzing the human body to help clinicians more precisely diagnose health conditions, today announces its FDA 510(k) clearance of new capabilities and enhancements to its product EnsoSleep, an AI-assisted sleep scoring solution that automates event detection in Polysomnography (PSG) and Home Sleep Apnea Tests (HSAT). The updates will help sleep clinicians provide care more efficiently in today’s fast-paced and fast-changing healthcare environment, save labs and healthcare systems money, support diagnostic accuracy, and ultimately improve patient outcomes across the globe.
CancerEurekAlert

Present and future application of artificial intelligence in clinical drug

The combination of expert knowledge and multidisciplinary approaches highlighted in the book make it a valuable source of information for physicians and clinical researchers active in the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment (oncologists, oncologic surgeons, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and radiologists) and computer science scholars seeking to understand medical applications of artificial intelligence.
HealthScience Daily

Dynamic heart model mimics hemodynamic loads, advances engineered heart tissue technology

Efforts to understand cardiac disease progression and develop therapeutic tissues that can repair the human heart are just a few areas of focus for the Feinberg research group at Carnegie Mellon University. The group's latest dynamic model, created in partnership with collaborators in the Netherlands, mimics physiologic loads on engineering heart muscle tissues, yielding an unprecedented view of how genetics and mechanical forces contribute to heart muscle function.
TechnologyColumbia University

Q and A: Artificial Intelligence and Nursing

Columbia Nursing’s Topaz explains why nurses need to understand AI, and how AI tools can help—and hurt—patient care. Maxim Topaz, PhD, the Elizabeth Standish Gill Associate Professor of Nursing, conducts cutting-edge research with the goal of creating tools to help nurses provide the best possible care. For example, he and his colleagues built open-source, natural language processing software that allows clinicians and researchers to “mine” millions of patient records for patterns that could help health care providers identify at-risk patients.
Cancerpulmonologyadvisor.com

Applying Artificial Intelligence in the Bronchoscopy Suite

A proof-of-concept study suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) may classify images captured during rapid onsite examination of endobronchial ultrasound guided transbronchial need aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) with high accuracy. The results of this study were published in the European Respiratory Journal. The use of AI in medicine has become more common in...
EngineeringMedicalXpress

A clinically viable way to develop AI-based tools for medicine

In recent years, meteoric progress has been made in the world of deep learning, but at the present time, there are virtually no medical products on the shelf that use this technology. Consequently, doctors continue to employ the same tools used in previous decades. To find a solution to this...
CancerMedicalXpress

Interactive text messaging reduces sunburn for those at risk

Regular and interactive text messaging has been shown to be an effective way to help young people avoid sunburn by changing their behavior. A team led by University of Queensland researcher Professor Monika Janda set out to establish the optimal text messaging intervention to achieve behavior change in young adults at risk of skin cancer.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New genetic knowledge about cluster headache

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, together with British colleagues, have conducted the largest study to date in search of genetic markers about cluster headache. In the long term, it can hopefully pave the way for more effective treatments. The study is published in the scientific journal Annals of Neurology. Cluster headache...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

New guidance on how to diagnosis and manage osteoporosis in chronic kidney disease

Patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) typically suffer from impaired bone quality and quantity, with a non-vertebral fracture risk which is 4-to 6-fold higher than the fracture risk of matched controls. However, despite their high risk of fragility fractures, the vast majority of patients with chronic CKD stages 4 to 5D, are not receiving osteoporosis therapy.
AnimalsPhys.org

Faster diagnosis of deadly Hendra virus in horses

University of Queensland vets are diagnosing the deadly Hendra virus in horses faster than ever, developing a diagnostic point-of-care kit that can detect the pathogen in under an hour, rather than days. Veterinarian Professor Ben Ahern said a rapid point-of-care diagnostic test to detect Hendra infections in horses has been...
ScienceMedicalXpress

What does the sleeping brain think about?

We sleep, on average, one third of our time. But what does the brain do during these long hours? Using an artificial intelligence approach capable of decoding brain activity during sleep, scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, were able to glimpse what we think about when we are asleep. By combining functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electroencephalography (EEG), the Geneva team provides unprecedented evidence that the work of sorting out the thousands of pieces of information processed during the day takes place during deep sleep. Indeed, at this time, the brain, which no longer receives external stimuli, can evaluate all of these memories in order to retain only the most useful ones. To do so, it establishes an internal dialog between its different regions. Moreover, associating a reward with a specific information encourages the brain to memorize it in the long term. These results, to be discovered in the journal Nature Communications, open for the first time a window on the human mind in sleep.
CancerScience Daily

Artificial intelligence models to analyze cancer images take shortcuts that introduce bias

Artificial intelligence tools and deep learning models are a powerful tool in cancer treatment. They can be used to analyze digital images of tumor biopsy samples, helping physicians quickly classify the type of cancer, predict prognosis and guide a course of treatment for the patient. However, unless these algorithms are properly calibrated, they can sometimes make inaccurate or biased predictions.
HealthMedicalXpress

Atropine plus patching increases visual acuity in amblyopic eyes

(HealthDay)—For children with severe amblyopia, combined atropine and patching therapy (CAPT) results in greater mean improvement of amblyopic eye visual acuity (VA) compared with patching alone, according to a study published online July 15 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Shu Wang, M.D., from Fudan University in Shanghai, and colleagues compared the efficacy...
CancerMedicalXpress

A closer look at the cells combating a deadly lung disease

Single-cell RNA sequencing has revealed a subset of cells that could provide protection from a rare, but severely debilitating and fatal, lung disease. The findings were published by Nagoya University researchers and colleagues in the European Respiratory Journal. Further research could lead to new therapeutic strategies for the disease, called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Comments / 0

Community Policy