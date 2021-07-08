Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Advocacy for a digital oral health that leaves no one behind

By International, American Associations for Dental Research
MedicalXpress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe health, social and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have already had a dramatic impact on the prevailing oral health care model and will continue to do so. The paper "Advocacy for a Digital Oral Health That Leaves No One Behind," published in the JDR Clinical & Translational Research (JDR CTR), promotes the use of digital tools to offer opportunities to improve healthy behavior, lower risk factors common to oral diseases and other noncommunicable diseases and contribute to reducing oral health inequalities.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Health#Health Care#Geneva#University Of Montpellier#World Health Organization#Oral Health Programme#Jdr Ctr Editor#Mcgill University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Related
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Will the Robotic Medicine Leave Physicians Behind?

Medical practice is an art. It has always been one and will always be art.As physicians, we collect clinical and non-clinical data from past and present about a patient and we try to assemble those data like pieces of LEGO to create a diagnosis that resembles a structure clear enough to characterize the disease affecting our client “The patient”.
Public HealthThrive Global

Michael Wood of Insightin Health: “Trust and advocacy”

Trust and advocacy — this will take time and be the result of many changes but this should be an industry goal. At the moment there is very little consumer trust in the healthcare system as a whole. If being the best in the world is the expectation, then health systems have to be better at earning the trust of their members and patients.
HealthTechRepublic

Top 5 trends in digital health

With innovations like biofeedback, AR surgery, on-demand care and more, technology is helping improve medical care. Tom Merritt lists five things to know about digital health. The world got very focused on health recently. Technology is being developed to improve health, so maybe we can focus on it a little less. Here are five trends in digital health.
Alexandria, VAEurekAlert

IADR announces 2021 recipients of the IADR Innovation in Oral Care Awards

International & American Associations for Dental Research. Alexandria, Va., USA - The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 IADR Innovation in Oral Care Awards. The winners were recognized during the Opening Ceremonies of the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), on July 21-24, 2021.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

UnitedHealthcare CMO departs for health chief role at digital health startup

Saurabha Bhatnagar, MD, has left his role as CMO of UnitedHealthcare to head up health initiatives at Commure, a health tech startup focused on connecting apps and data used by physicians and patients during the appointment process. Dr. Bhatnagar most recently served as CMO and head of digital and technology...
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

2021 Outlook On The Digital Health Solutions For Behavioral Health Management Global Market - Behavioral Health Solutions For The Pediatric Population Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Health Solutions for Behavioral Health Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The World Health Organization (WHO) made the following statement many years ago, "There is no health without mental health". Today, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the...
EurekAlert

ACC, ARMUS Corporation launch global initiative to improve heart care

The American College of Cardiology and ARMUS, a health care data management and data science services corporation, are collaborating to launch Global Quality Solutions, a new initiative to improve cardiovascular health at hospitals and health systems around the world through localized quality improvement initiatives. Global Quality Solutions is based on the foundation that quality improvement in cardiac care is seated in solid data collection, measurable outcomes, benchmarking, education and transparency.
Healthaithority.com

Health Catalyst Launches Value Optimizer – A New Approach To Managing Risk And Achieving Profitability In Population Health

Health Catalyst, Inc. a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, announced the launch of Value Optimizer, a new population health solution that quickly identifies highly valuable opportunities for value-based care (VBC) performance improvement. VBC payment models have become increasingly common as healthcare organizations seek...
Denton County, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Don’t ignore your oral health

Due to concerns of COVID-19, many people held off receiving the dental care they need. Now that the pandemic is clearly on the decline, Dr. John Shillingburg and his staff at DFW Oral Surgeons encourage current and new patients to move forward with establishing appointments and ensure that they are performing procedures safely.
Health ServicesBioMed Central

Call for Papers! Introducing BMC Oral Health’s New Collection titled “Teledentistry and Distance Learning: Improving Access to Oral Health Care and Education”

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust teledentistry and distance learning to the forefront of policy considerations. Teledentistry supports the delivery of oral health services through electronic communication means, connecting providers and patients without the usual time and space constraints. Teledentistry’s unique ability to connect disadvantaged, rural communities and the home-bound with dental providers makes this method particularly well-suited to address the lack of access during and after the pandemic.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Tasmanian government engages KPMG for digital health strategy

The state government of Tasmania has tapped professional services firm KPMG Australia to help develop its digital health strategy; it has set aside A$1.5 million ($1.12 million) for this purpose. WHY IT MATTERS. In a statement, Tasmanian Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said KPMG will bring a "broad range of skills"...
HealthMedicalXpress

Predicting oral and general health associations using machine learning algorithms

Muthuthanthrige Cooray, Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan, presented the oral session "Oral and General Health Associations Using Machine Learning Prediction Algorithms" at the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), on July 21-24, 2021.
Home & Gardenbroomfieldenterprise.com

People and plants: The benefits of plants to oral health

During a recent six-month dental checkup and cleaning, my dentist started quizzing me. What do you drink during the day? Are you a coffee drinker? What else do you drink? My brain is wondering why my dentist is asking me about my fluid intake. I was concerned they had found a storehouse full of cavity-ridden teeth or an obnoxious amount of staining.
Healthparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Digital Technology Changing Parkinson’s Research, Clinical Care

Digital health technology, which spans phone apps to telemedicine, is advancing Parkinson’s disease research and clinical care, according to different review studies. “Digital health technology is an important and promising field that is beginning to make a real tangible impact on persons with [Parkinson’s disease],” Anat Mirelman, PhD, a neurology specialist at Tel Aviv University in Israel, said in a press release.
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

loratadine oral

This medication is an antihistamine that treats symptoms such as itching, runny nose, watery eyes, and sneezing from "hay fever" and other allergies. It is also used to relieve itching from hives.Loratadine does not prevent hives or prevent/treat a serious allergic reaction (anaphylaxis). Therefore, if your doctor has prescribed epinephrine to treat allergic reactions, always carry your epinephrine injector with you. Do not use loratadine in place of your epinephrine.If you are self-treating with this medication, it is important to read the manufacturer's package instructions carefully so you know when to consult your doctor or pharmacist. (See also Precautions section.)If you are using the tablets or capsules, do not use in children younger than 6 years unless directed by the doctor. If you are using the liquid or chewable tablets, do not use in children younger than 2 years unless directed by the doctor.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Community Liaison Amanda Richer Goes inside One Health Clinic to Learn about the Digital Gap

Though Seattle may seem like a highly connected city, some of our most vulnerable residents lack consistent access to computers, smart phones, and reliable internet. To amplify and understand the needs of these residents, Community Liaisons partnered with members of the City of Seattle’s Internet for All Working Group to create a series of short videos highlighting the challenges our neighbors have faced over the past year.
HealthCommercial Observer

Americans Embrace Play and Leave Work Behind: Survey

After a year of isolation at home, Americans are putting work on the back burner. Pre-COVID, nearly a third of Americans ranked their work as the most important part of their lives. Now, as vaccines are readily available, only a quarter find it so important, according to a survey conducted by public relations firm The Brand Guild, which sampled 996 individuals in May 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy