Scientists find liver drug candidates among pesticides

Bone density, skin and hair health, and the mobility of joints all depend, to a great extent, on the microelement silicon. We mostly get it with food, but the element can also be found in drinking water of a natural origin: usually, it is included in the compound of sodium salt and metasiliconic acid. However, in the case of microelements, one should be extremely careful: a deficiency could lead to diseases, but an overdose could also cause negative effects.