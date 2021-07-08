Shelby County inmates smuggle contraband into jail, rule changes announced

SHELFBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - New rules are being implemented at the Shelby County Jail after trustee inmates were discovered smuggling contraband into the facility. In a statement released Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed that seven inmates were stripped of their trustee status and placed back in their regular cells after an internal investigation revealed the illegal behavior. No details were provided as to the nature or volume or frequency of delivery of the contraband. Windham did state, however, that a criminal investigation is underway and that charges will likely be brought soon.