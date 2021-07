Gilbert Burns was able to get Nate Diaz’s attention but not quite in the manner he was hoping for. Fresh off a unanimous-decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 264, Gilbert Burns is still on the prowl for his next opponent. He has wasted no time in playing matchmaker for himself, specifically targeting Leon Edwards multiple times. After losing his patience with the Englishman’s silence, he has now turned his attention to BMFers Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.