White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Feels ‘200%' Better From Pectoral Injury

By Alex Shapiro
NBC Chicago
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEloy feels '200%' better as he gears up for rehab assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox announced Eloy Jiménez will begin his rehab assignment in Winston-Salem on Friday, much earlier than the team or anyone anticipated when he initially had surgery to repair his ruptured left pectoral tendon. One of the reasons that Jiménez may be on that fast track is because he says he doesn’t just feel recovered from his injury, he feels even better than he did when Spring Training began back in March.

