Cancer

Carbogen and nicotinamide with radiation feasible for bladder cancer

MedicalXpress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—The use of concurrent carbogen and nicotinamide (CON) with radiation therapy is feasible for patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) in the Australian setting, according to a study published online June 30 in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Oncology. Noting that the use of concurrent CON with...

medicalxpress.com

#Bladder Cancer#Bowel Cancer#Radiation#Cancer Treatment#Mibc#Australian#Gosford Hospital#Con
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Destroying Cancer Cells by Enhancing Radiation Therapy

A new study by researchers at Kyoto University’s Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and collaborators in Japan and the United States demonstrates that enhancing radiation therapy using novel iodine nanoparticles can destroy cancer cells. The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports in a paper titled, “Iodine containing...
Cancerdallassun.com

$25.3M Raised for Leo Cancer Care to Continue Their Mission to be 'The More Human Way to Deliver Radiation Therapy'

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Leo Cancer Care is an innovative start-up company that is set to change the face of Radiation Therapy forever. They recently completed their Series B fundraising activities, through parent company Asto CT Inc. alongside the team at Pureland Global Venture. The fundraise has seen investments from investors located all across the globe, some of the largest investors in the fundraise alongside Pureland were investment companies Yu Galaxy, WARF, Alumni Ventures, Junson Capital and Serra Ventures as well as industry leaders CHC, Cosylab, Toret Devices and Radiation Business Solutions.
CancerUroToday

Bladder-Sparing Treatment Options for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer – Andrea Necchi

In this informative presentation from Andrea Necchi, MD, he presents information related to his goal of finding bladder-sparing treatment options for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Dr. Necchi begins his presentation with a discussion on recent immunotherapy studies for MIBC, the Balar, and IMMUNOPRESERVE studies. He presents evidence that both of these trials have displayed a promising amount of bladder-intact disease-free survival. Dr. Necchi continued to touch on various current, and past, studies including the SWOG study, KEYNOTE-992, PURE-01, and the Galsky study. As he discussed these studies, he stressed that there needs to be standardization across this research, especially in the use of a clinical endpoint. Some studies are using the absence of any viable residual disease as the endpoint, while other studies have used residual low-grade and present non-muscle invasive disease as their endpoint. To close out his presentation, Dr. Necchi included what he believes should be the definition of bladder-intact disease-free survival, and that is survival without any therapy needed on the bladder directly, including radiotherapy.
CancerScience Now

Repurposed floxacins targeting RSK4 prevent chemoresistance and metastasis in lung and bladder cancer

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Lung and bladder cancers are difficult to treat because of the development of drug-refractory metastases. Chrysostomou et al. show that the p90 ribosomal protein S6 kinase 4 (RSK4) is involved in the development of chemotherapy resistance and metastatic invasion in both in vitro and in vivo models. Identification of a binding site for floxacin antibiotics on RSK4 led to the finding that trovofloxacin enhanced cisplatin efficacy in mouse models of lung and bladder cancer. Combined with the finding that levofloxacin improved patient survival in a large clinical trial, this work suggests that floxacins may be repurposable against lung and bladder cancers.
San Francisco, CAtargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Chemotherapy Followed by Switch Maintenance Has Favorable Possibility in Bladder Cancer

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Solid Tumors,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Vadim S. Koshkin, MD, discussed switch maintenance for patients with bladder cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Vadim S. Koshkin, MD, Genitourinary Oncologist, assistant professor at he University of...
Cancermarysvilleonline.net

What All Women Should Know About Bladder Cancer

(StatePoint) Karen S. was a long-time oncology nurse when she got her own cancer diagnosis at age 54. What she thought had been recurrent urinary tract infections was revealed to be bladder cancer. This year, nearly 19,500 women nationwide will be diagnosed with bladder cancer. And while research shows that...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Role of NRP1 in Bladder Cancer Pathogenesis and Progression

Front Oncol. 2021 Jun 23;11:685980. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.685980. eCollection 2021. Bladder urothelial carcinoma (BC) is a fatal invasive malignancy and the most common malignancy of the urinary system. In the current study, we investigated the function and mechanisms of Neuropilin-1 (NRP1), the co-receptor for vascular endothelial growth factor, in BC pathogenesis and progression. The expression of NRP1 was evaluated using data extracted from GEO and HPA databases and examined in BC cell lines. The effect on proliferation, apoptosis, angiogenesis, migration, and invasion of BC cells were validated after NRP1 knockdown. After identifying differentially expressed genes (DEGs) induced by NRP1 silencing, GO/KEGG and IPA® bioinformatics analyses were performed and specific predicted pathways and targets were confirmed in vitro. Additionally, the co-expressed genes and ceRNA network were predicted using data downloaded from CCLE and TCGA databases, respectively. High expression of NRP1 was observed in BC tissues and cells. NRP1 knockdown promoted apoptosis and suppressed proliferation, angiogenesis, migration, and invasion of BC cells. Additionally, after NRP1 silencing the activity of MAPK signaling and molecular mechanisms of cancer pathways were predicted by KEGG and IPA® pathway analysis and validated using western blot in BC cells. NRP1 knockdown also affected various biological functions, including antiviral response, immune response, cell cycle, proliferation and migration of cells, and neovascularisation. Furthermore, the main upstream molecule of the DEGs induced by NRP1 knockdown may be NUPR1, and NRP1 was also the downstream target of NUPR1 and essential for regulation of FOXP3 expression to activate neovascularisation. DCBLD2 was positively regulated by NRP1, and PPAR signaling was significantly associated with low NRP1 expression. We also found that NRP1 was a predicted target of miR-204, miR-143, miR-145, and miR-195 in BC development. Our data provide evidence for the biological function and molecular aetiology of NRP1 in BC and for the first time demonstrated an association between NRP1 and NUPR1, FOXP3, and DCBLD2. Specifically, downregulation of NRP1 contributes to BC progression, which is associated with activation of MAPK signaling and molecular mechanisms involved in cancer pathways. Therefore, NRP1 may serve as a target for new therapeutic strategies to treat BC and other cancers.
CancerMedagadget.com

Metastatic Bladder Cancer Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2029

Research Nester released a report titled “Metastatic Bladder Cancer Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029” which delivers detailed overview of the global metastatic bladder cancer market in terms of market segmentation by cancer type, treatment type, and region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Designing a Pragmatic Intervention to Help Improve the Bladder Cancer Patient Experience

Inquiry. 2021 Jan-Dec;58:469580211030217. doi: 10.1177/00469580211030217. Bladder cancer (BC) is the 10th most common malignancy worldwide and the patient experience is found to be worse than that for patients diagnosed with other cancer types. We aimed to develop a wellbeing intervention to help improve the bladder cancer patient experience by ameliorating their health-related Quality of Life (HRQoL). We followed the 3 phases of the modified Medical Research Council (MRC) Framework for development of complex interventions. Following a systematic review of the literature on mental, sexual, and physical wellbeing, we conducted discussion groups with patients and healthcare professionals on these 3 themes. A consultation phase was then conducted with all relevant stakeholders to co-design a wellbeing intervention as part of a feasibility study. A pragmatic wellbeing feasibility trial was designed based on the hypothesis that a wellbeing program will increase patient awareness and attendance to services available to them and will better support their needs to improve HRQoL. The primary feasibility endpoints are patient attendance to the services offered and changes in HRQoL. The principle of patient centered care has strengthened the commitment to provide a holistic approach to support BC patients. In this study, we developed a wellbeing intervention in collaboration with patients and healthcare professionals to meet an unmet need in terms of the BC patient experience.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Retrospective evaluation of planning margins for patients undergoing radical radiation therapy treatment for bladder cancer using volumetric modulated arc therapy and cone beam computed tomography

J Med Radiat Sci. 2021 Jul 20. doi: 10.1002/jmrs.532. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Current contouring guidelines for curative radiation therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) recommend margins of 1.5-2.0 cm, applied to the clinical target volume (CTV). This study assessed whether the use of volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT), cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and strict bladder preparation allowed for a reduced planning target volume (PTV) expansion, resulting in lower doses to surrounding organs at risk (OARs).
Cancercancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Full Approval For Lenvatinib and Pembrolizumab Combination in Advanced dMMR/MSI-H Endometrial Cancer

Phase 3 results demonstrating the superiority of the pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib combination vs standard chemotherapy served as a confirmatory trial for its approval in certain patients with advanced endometrial cancer. The FDA granted approval to the combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and lenvatinib (Lenvima) for the treatment of patients with microsatellite...
CancerMedicalXpress

Chemotherapy can induce mutations that lead to pediatric leukemia relapse

Chemotherapy has helped make acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) one of the most survivable childhood cancers. Now, researchers working in the U.S., Germany and China have shown how chemotherapy drugs called thiopurines can lead to mutations that set patients up for relapse. The work appears today in the journal Nature Cancer.
CancerMedicalXpress

Advanced bladder cancers respond to immunotherapy regardless of gene mutation status

A new study has demonstrated that patients with advanced bladder cancers whose tumors have a mutated FGFR3 gene respond to immunotherapy treatment in a manner that is similar to patients without that mutation, a discovery that runs counter to previous assumptions. This research, led by scientists at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, has important implications for patients who have not been offered immunotherapy because of their genetic profiles.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Urine RNA reveal tumor markers for human bladder cancer

Oncotarget published "Transcriptome analyses of urine RNA reveal tumor markers for human bladder cancer: validated amplicons for RT-qPCR-based detection" which reported that in case of bladder cancer, urine RNA represents an early potentially useful diagnostic marker. Here the authors describe a systematic deep transcriptome analysis of representative pools of urine...
CancerMedicalXpress

Preventing lung cancer's unwelcome return

When a doctor gives a patient antibiotics for a bacterial infection, they usually require them to finish the entire treatment, even when symptoms go away. This is to ensure the drugs kill off any remaining bacteria. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Visiting Scientist Raffaella Sordella investigated a similar problem that occurs in some lung cancers.

