Meat patty in coco bread is a Jamaican staple. Teresa Farney, The Gazette

Jamaican meat pie at High Grade Foods Jamaican Restaurant & Bar in downtown Colorado Springs is ground beef seasoned with fresh herbs and spices wrapped in turmeric flaky crust and baked.

When the patty is folded in soft coco bread, it makes a hand-held sandwich, which is great for lunch or dinner. Try yours at 1020 S. Tejon St.