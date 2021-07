In June, the pace of new construction reflected recent homebuilder uncertainty, as declining costs for materials like lumber have yet to translate into builders’ production plans. As the industry looks beyond the COVID pandemic, builders are grappling with whether to ramp up inventory and pass lower prices to consumers, or take advantage of the current opportunity to offset last year’s setbacks by boosting profit margins. In other words, builders aren’t hedging long-term plans on short-term improvements after the past year of pandemic challenges. As factors like materials costs stabilize over the next 3 months, buyers may start to see some inventory and price relief in the new construction market.