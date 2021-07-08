Shanahan, McVay share how time in Washington helped them grow

From 2010 to 2013 when Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay were both members of the coaching staff in Washington, the team went just 24-40 in the regular season. There was just one memorable winning season, but a lot of struggles and a 3-13 record to close out their time together in 2013. Shanahan left when he and his father, Mike, were fired, McVay stayed on to become Jay Gruden's offensive coordinator. That period in their coaching careers could be viewed as not enjoyable, but that's not how the head coaches of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams choose to reflect on those four seasons.