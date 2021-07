Following the confirmation of the long-anticipated Nintendo Switch OLED upgrade earlier this month, while there has certainly been more than a little praise for the quality of life improvements the revision seems to be bringing, on the whole, I think it would be fair to say that it lacks anything to get overly excited about when compared to the original system. However, since the Switch OLED was confirmed, one of the biggest questions posed by the community is whether, with this new design, Nintendo has fixed the ‘joy-con drift’ issue that has plagued its controllers ever since the console was released.