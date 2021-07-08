Cancel
East Saint Louis, IL

Belt, Crowe Congratulate Local Organizations Chosen To Help Small Businesses

EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senators Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) and Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) congratulate three local organizations chosen to receive funding to help small businesses apply to receive financial assistance. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities,” Belt said. “This investment will support the businesses who were affected most by the pandemic. It’s essential that businesses know the funding available through the economic recovery Continue Reading

