Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Four Inmates Escape From Illinois Jail

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LEWISTOWN - In the evening hours of Wednesday, July 7th, Correctional Officers discovered an inmate missing from a cell block. Upon further investigation, it was determined that four inmates had escaped from the Fulton County Jail. Fulton County is 115 miles from Madison County to the north. The escaped inmates are; LtoR Jesse Davis, Cody Villalobos, Zachary Hart, Eugene Roets Jesse R. Davis M/B - DOB 06/28/86 5’5” 142 lbs Black Hair, Brown Eyes. Charges include; Possession Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 13

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, IL
Crime & Safety
Lewistown, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Fulton County, IL
Madison County, IL
Government
City
Lewistown, IL
City
Madison, IL
Lewistown, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Fulton County, IL
Crime & Safety
Fulton County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officers#Black Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Beardstown, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Former Beardstown Man Sentenced To 33 Months in Prison for Defrauding School Districts

URBANA – Daniel Brue, 48, formerly of Beardstown, Illinois, was sentenced on July 19, 2021, to 2 years and 9 months in federal prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, following his conviction on four counts of wire fraud related to his theft from two area school districts. Brue also was ordered to pay $343,009.52 in restitution. Brue, who pleaded guilty to the charges, admitted that he abused his position of trust while working as the superintendent for the Bement Communit Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Commander: New Cross-River Crime Force Successfully Deploys First Detail

EDWARDSVILLE — Major Jeff Connor, Madison County Deputy Sheriff and Commander of the Cross-River Crime Force, announced that the task force successfully deployed its first detail last week. On Friday, July 16, 29 police officers from 12 Madison County law enforcement agencies responded to this detail. Over the six hours of this deployment, task force officers and dispatchers from the Alton Police Department monitored license plate readers (LPR) in the Alton area to search for potential la Continue Reading
Bethalto, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Remains At Large: Charges Filed Against Woman In Attempted Offenses Related To Motor Vehicles In Bethalto

BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department reported Friday afternoon a felony charge of Attempted Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles was issued this morning in Madison County Circuit Court against 29-year-old Samantha M. Hamelmann. Police said the charges stem from a report taken by a Bethalto Officer on Tuesday, July 21, 2021, in which an unknown female purportedly attempted to steal a subject’s vehicle from the parking lot of an area car wash, while it was occupied by the owner’s Continue Reading
East Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Child Welfare Check Leads To Drug Arrest

EAST ALTON - An East Alton woman is charged with two drug counts after a child welfare investigator visited her home and found drugs. Deanna R. Greer, 41, of the 100 block of Illinois Avenue, was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. An affidavit filed in court said an agent of the Illinois Department of Children and Family informed police that the agent spotted drugs in the home. A police officer went to the home and was given permission to search. He spotted Continue Reading
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Face Burns Spark Drug Investigation

WOOD RIVER - Police are investigating a possible meth-making operation after an explosion in the 500 block of Wood River. The explosion was in June 2020, but details of the case became public Friday when a sworn statement was entered into public records. The injured man, of the 100 block of Whitelaw Avenue in Wood River, had burns to his face and eyes, as well as a laceration to his hand. The injured man told police he was at a friend’s house in the first block of Ferguson Avenue in Woo Continue Reading
Jerseyville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Jerseyville Man Faces Unlawful Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Charges

BETHALTO - A Jerseyville man - 48-year-old Troy E. Howard - faces felony charges in Madison County Circuit Court for Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Cass 1) and Driving While License Revoked (Class 4). Bethalto Police made the arrest in the case on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At approximately 5:01 p.m. on July 20, Bethalto Police officers were dispatched to an area business in reference to a welfare check related to a possible intoxicated driver. Officers responded and Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Convicted Woman Has Avoided Prison Time As A Result Of Illness

EDWARDSVILLE - Alton woman, Amber Hampshire, convicted of involuntary manslaughter for allowing the death of her 14-year-old diabetic daughter, Emily, has avoided prison time because she has been undergoing treatment for problems related to diabetes. Circuit Judge Kyle Napp has set a Sept. 21 date for a hearing on a motion to reduce Amber Hampshire's sentence. Hampshire pleaded guilty in October 2020 but was allowed to continue free on bail because she needed treatment for her diabetes. She wa Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Judge Sentences St. Louis Man for Maintaining Drug House

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Farraad Johnson, 46, of St. Louis, Missouri, to a 36-month term of imprisonment on Wednesday. Johnson pleaded guilty in March to maintaining a drug-involved premises. Johnson admitted leasing, maintaining, and controlling a residence in the 1100 block of Edlor Drive in St. Louis so that drug dealers could store their cocaine (intended for distribution), firearms, and other drug trafficking-related items inside that Continue Reading
Saint Louis County, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Ferguson Police, St. Louis County Police, Probe Suspicious Death

FERGUSON - At 9 a.m. on July 22, 2021, police officers from the City of Ferguson Police Department responded to the West Florissant Exit ramp from eastbound I-270 for a report of a suspicious death. Responding officers located an adult male in a grassy area. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. The City of Ferguson Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Continue Reading
Vermilion County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

TorHoerman Law Files First Paraquat Lawsuit in Vermilion County

EDWARDSVILLE - TorHoerman Law attorney Chad Finley, a former resident of Vermilion County and graduate of Bismarck-Henning High School, on Wednesday filed the first paraquat lawsuit in Vermilion County. The lawsuit, filed in the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court of Vermilion County, alleges paraquat exposure caused the plaintiff, a longtime resident of Vermilion County, to develop Parkinson’s disease. Paraquat is a popular herbicide, but studies have shown that exposure to paraquat is associated Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney Ben Allen Of Alton Moves On, But Business Continues

EDWARDSVILLE - It’s not often a defense attorney gets a standing ovation when he disposes of a court case, but that’s what happened when Ben Allen of Alton appeared for the last time on a case. Circuit Judge Kyle Napp, after accepting the plea agreement at a recent court session, stood up and said, “Anyone who has been such a good lawyer and such a good man deserves a round of applause.” She applauded, and the rest of the attorneys and others stood and gave Allen Continue Reading

Comments / 13

Community Policy