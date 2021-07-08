Four Inmates Escape From Illinois Jail
LEWISTOWN - In the evening hours of Wednesday, July 7th, Correctional Officers discovered an inmate missing from a cell block. Upon further investigation, it was determined that four inmates had escaped from the Fulton County Jail. Fulton County is 115 miles from Madison County to the north. The escaped inmates are; LtoR Jesse Davis, Cody Villalobos, Zachary Hart, Eugene Roets Jesse R. Davis M/B - DOB 06/28/86 5'5" 142 lbs Black Hair, Brown Eyes.
