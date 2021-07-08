Players are withdrawing from NBA Draft en masse following Supreme Court’s NIL ruling
In a fascinating turn of events, NBA hopefuls have withdrawn from the upcoming draft en masse, likely the result of a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL). UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas and Terrence Shannon Jr. of Texas Tech have all opted to return to school, joining countless others including Vanderbilt standout Scotty Pippen Jr. and All-Big Ten performer Kofi Cockburn who, after two seasons at Illinois, is entering the transfer portal. The deadline for players to withdraw while maintaining their NCAA eligibility was Wednesday at 11:59 PM ET.www.audacy.com
