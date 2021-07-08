Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

NY state to receive $200 million in massive 15-state settlement agreement with Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

By Larry McShane, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 15 days ago

New York State will receive at least $200 million from Purdue Pharma for drug treatment and prevention programs as part of a massive $4.5 billion settlement between the disgraced OxyContin maker and 15 states, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.

The participating states agreed to drop their opposition to Purdue’s bankruptcy reorganization plan after negotiations where the company signed off on the payout and the public release of millions of damning internal documents, including once-privileged emails between lawyers and Purdue’s owners in the Sackler family.

James, joined by fellow attorneys general Keith Ellison of Minnesota and Maura Healey of Massachusetts, said the transparency was a key part of the deal.

“They hid behind their attorneys,” said James. “They lawyered up. They were quiet. They were silent. And they acted as if they were innocent, when in reality we all know their hands were dirty. The reality is the Sackler family should at least, at a minimum, apologize to all of those who lost loved ones.

“Can the Sacklers do more? Hell yeah, they can do a lot better. But they should first begin with an apology.”

All three top state law enforcers, while acknowledging the deal was not perfect, said the settlement was important to help fund treatment now and close the company’s doors rather than engage in a prolonged legal battle with the deep-pocketed Sacklers. Purdue will be out of business within three years, the officials said

“It’s important to note that as a result of our collective efforts, through dogged discovery, through depositions across continents, negotiations, we’ve obtained more money more quickly (and) an extraordinary robust document repository,” said James. “And most importantly, shutting down Purdue’s doors forever.”

The $200 million, along with a recent $230 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson, will be used statewide for drug treatment and efforts to insure a similar type of pharmaceutical epidemic does not occur, James said. The attorney general noted Purdue’s legal “delay tactics” influenced the decision to strike a deal sooner rather than later.

“We are delivering $4.5 billion into communities ravaged by opioids on an accelerated timetable,” James said. “And it gets one of the nation’s most harmful drug dealers out of the business, once and for all.”

The Sacklers also agreed to relinquish control of family foundations with $175 million in assets to the trustees of a planned National Opioid Abatement Trust.

A statement issued by the Sackler family stressed the deal did not include any concession of liability or wrongdoing.

“This resolution to the mediation is an important step toward providing substantial resources for people and communities at large,” the statement read. “The Sackler family hopes these funds will help achieve that goal.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Letitia James
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Opioids#Oxycontin#Johnson Johnson#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
Posted by
The Hill

Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers blast FBI's Kavanaugh investigation as 'sham'

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford, whose sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh became the center of his Senate confirmation hearings, on Friday accused the FBI of carrying out a “sham” investigation into the accusations. The strong criticism from attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks came after Democratic...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 1

Community Policy